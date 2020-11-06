Mor la influencer i cantant Brax als 21 anys

Brax, rapera i influencer nord-americana molt coneguda pels joves en les xarxes socials, ha mort a l'edat de 21 anys. En el moment de la seva mort, la jove estava treballant en dos nous discos i diverses novel·les. Així ho ha confirmat Letricia Loftin, la seva mare, a través d'Instagram, sense revelar la causa de la seva mort.



"El nostre àngel, Braxton Blue.B Baker ha ascendit. En el moment del seu ascens, jeia de forma sagrada. No hi havia rascades, no hi havia blaus, el seu ésser intern i extern era completament pur. Va ser un alliberament espiritual. Déu va recuperar a l'àngel que ens va prestar", ha escrit Loftin a Instagram.





"Braxton estava en un retir espiritual, elaborant i fent acuradament el seu art. Des de llavors, ha dedicat el seu art a la humanitat i la curació, component dos àlbums i escrivint tres novel·les. Més recentment, estava en el procés de formar la seva marca fusionant, el seu amor per la moda i la seva feina revolucionària com a dona negra queer", ha conclòs.

