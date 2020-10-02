Logotip de NacióDigital
Donald i Melania Trump donen positiu de Covid-19

El president ha començat de manera immediata la quarantena, quan està encara immers a la campanya electoral

per Redacció , 2 d'octubre de 2020 a les 07:35 |
Donald i Melania Trump, en una foto d'arxiu | Europa Press
El president dels Estats Units, Donald Trump, i la seva dona, Melania Trump, han donat positiu a les proves de Covid. Ell mateix ho ha anunciat a Twitter. 

La notícia és una sacsejada per a les eleccions presidencials dels Estats Units, que se celebraran d’aquí 32 dies. El dirigent ha quedat confinat a la Casa Blanca i ara està per veure com reorganitzarà la seva agenda de cara a la campanya electoral. El pròxim debat amb Joe Biden està previst d'aquí a 15 dies. “Jo i la meva dona hem donat positiu per Covid-19. Començarem la nostra quarantena i el procés de recuperació immediatament. Ens ens sortirem junts”, ha piulat Trump tan sols fa uns minuts. 


Hores abans el president nord-americà ja va publicar a les seves xarxes socials que començaria una quarentena al costat de la seva esposa, després de fer-se públic que Hicks havia donat positiu després de tornar de Minnesota, on Trump va celebrar un míting després del debat electoral del dimarts contra Joe Biden.

"Ha donat positiu, m'acabo d'assabentar. Ella és una treballadora incansable. Usa mascareta moltes vegades però ha donat positiu", va dir Trump el dijous durant una entrevista per a FOX News.


En aquell viatge, Hicks va ser part de l'equip de campanya que va pujar a l'avió presidencial al costat d'altres persones de confiança de Trump, Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino i Nicholas Luna, cap dels quals, apunta la cadena CNN, no usava mascareta.
Trump destrossa el debat

35 de les 42 comarques tenen risc alt de rebrot

On són els 807 centres educatius amb aules confinades a causa del coronavirus?

Espanya supera Romania i ja és líder europeu en morts per coronavirus

Totes les restriccions contra el coronavirus a Catalunya

Mascaretes de seda, cotó o sintètiques: quin teixit protegeix més contra la Covid?

