Donald i Melania Trump donen positiu de Covid-19

“Jo i la meva dona hem donat positiu per Covid-19. Començarem la nostra quarantena i el procés de recuperació immediatament. Ens ens sortirem junts”, ha piulat Trump tan sols fa uns minuts.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
