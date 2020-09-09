Logotip de NacióDigital
​Crema el camp de refugiats més gran de Grècia

Desenes de milers de persones fugen de les flames

per NacióDigital , 9 de setembre de 2020 a les 09:43 |
El camp de refugiats de Moria, en flames | ACN
El camp de refugiats de Moria, el més gran de Grècia, ha cremat aquesta matinada. Desenes de milers de persones, unes 12.000, segons els càlculs de Metges sense Fronteres, han estat evacuades i ara "estan al carrer", explica l'ONG, que afirma que el camp ha quedat totalment destruït.

"Hem vist el foc escampar-se per Moria amb ira durant tota la nit. Tot el recinte ha quedat engolit per les flames, hem vist sortir gent d'un infern sense direcció", ha explicat el responsable de MSF a Lesbos, Marco Sandrone, a través de Twitter. L'ONG diu que els refugiats tenen por i estan en xoc.

 
El camp, habitualment ja sobresaturat, estava en quarantena per casos de coronavirus.

 

El camp de refugiats de Moria, en flames Foto: ACN

 

Participació