Un mort i set ferits en un apunyalament múltiple a Birmingham

Police open murder investigation after 'major incident' in Birmingham https://t.co/tYERWNvto3 — TheWatcher (@TheWatc65808911) September 6, 2020

BREAKING: Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings.



Les forces de seguretat del Regne Unit han obert una investigació per esclarir un apunyalament múltiple aquest diumenge de matinada a la ciutat de Birmingham i que han catalogat com un "gran incident", la qual cosa implica un possible risc per al conjunt de la població.La Policia de West Midlands ha confirmat que hi ha un mort i set ferits, dos dels quals greus. També que es busca un sospitós, del qual es desconeixen les seves motivacions. De moment, però, es descarta el mòbil terrorista.La institució ha afirmat que treballa "per aclarir què ha passat", per la qual cosa ha preferit no "especular", segons la BBC.Les autoritats han reforçat la vigilància i han tallat diversos carrers, mentre que s'ha recomanat a la població no anar a la zona on han ocorregut els fets, situada al centre de Birmingham.

