Logotip de NacióDigital
ESTÀ PASSANT | Tota l'actualitat, minut a minut
﻿
clima

Death Valley registra la temperatura més alta des que es tenen registres fiables

És un dels indrets més calorosos del planeta i aquest diumenge ha arribat a xifres històriques

per NacióDigital , 17 d'agost de 2020 a les 10:56 |
Death Valley és un dels indrets més calorosos del planeta | Diego Delso, Wikimedia Commons
La pandèmia sembla haver deixat en un segon pla el debat i la preocupació sobre l'escalfament global i el canvi climàtic, però aquest segueix avançant. Death Valley, situat a Califòrnia (Estats Units), va assolir aquest diumenge l'esgarrifosa xifra de 54.4 graus -130F- de temperatura.  De verificar-se correctament, s'estan fent més anàlisis conclusius, es tractaria de la temperatura més altra registrada mai des que es tenen registres fiables en aquest punt del planeta. Death Valley  és un dels indrets més calorosos del planeta i ja porta acumulats diferents rècords d'altes temperatures. En aquesta zona, la temperatura més alta registrada va ser els 56,7 graus - 134F- el 10 de juliol del 1913, i que la Organització Meteorològica Mundial segueix mantenint com la més alta registrada a la Terra. Encara que  tal com recull The Guardian, alguns investigadors qüestionen que aquests 56,7 graus fossin correctes.

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, escalfament global, canvi climàtic, Estats Units, 54.4, assoleix, Death Valley
Participació