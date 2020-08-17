Death Valley registra la temperatura més alta des que es tenen registres fiables

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today...



So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info...https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp