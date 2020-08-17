Death Valley registra la temperatura més alta des que es tenen registres fiables

Death Valley és un dels indrets més calorosos del planeta i ja porta acumulats diferents rècords d'altes temperatures. En aquesta zona, la temperatura més alta registrada va ser els 56,7 graus - 134F- el 10 de juliol del 1913, i que la Organització Meteorològica Mundial segueix mantenint com la més alta registrada a la Terra. Encara que tal com recull The Guardian, alguns investigadors qüestionen que aquests 56,7 graus fossin correctes.
🥵Yep it was HOT out there today...— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020
So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info...https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp
