VÍDEOS Esgarrifós accident a MotoGP: una moto gairebé s'endú per davant Rossi i Viñales

what the fuck #motogp pic.twitter.com/20cTCJcosq— Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) August 16, 2020
Vinales and Rossi are lucky to be alive pic.twitter.com/NIi7M67hVa— Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) August 16, 2020
RED FLAG 🚩
HUGE CRASH involving @JohannZarco1 and @FrankyMorbido12 at Turn 3! Both riders are conscious 💥#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/3vewoqXvJG — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 16, 2020
😳😳😳 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/RlMBFFOhf8— Markus Ippach (@ma_ipp) August 16, 2020
