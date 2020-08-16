VÍDEOS Esgarrifós accident a MotoGP: una moto gairebé s'endú per davant Rossi i Viñales

Vinales and Rossi are lucky to be alive pic.twitter.com/NIi7M67hVa — Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) August 16, 2020

Esgarrifós accident a la cursa de MotoGP al Gran Premi d'Àustria. Un miracle ha salvat Valentino Rossi i Maverick Viñales. En un moment de la cursa, un avançament entre Johann Zarco i Franco Morbidelli ha acabat amb els dos pilots a terra. Les motos de tots dos han sortit disparades volant en direcció, de nou, a la pista. Han passat fregant entre els dos pilots de Yamaha i no han impactat contra ells per centímetres.Les imatges de l'accident, compartides per nombrosos usuaris de les xarxes des de diferents angles, són extremadament impactants.

