Moto GP

VÍDEOS Esgarrifós accident a MotoGP: una moto gairebé s'endú per davant Rossi i Viñales

Zarco i Morbidelli acaben a terra i les seves motos surten disparades i passen fregant entre els dos pilots de Yamaha

per NacióDigital , 16 d'agost de 2020 a les 14:45 |
Esgarrifós accident a la cursa de MotoGP al Gran Premi d'Àustria. Un miracle ha salvat Valentino Rossi i Maverick Viñales. En un moment de la cursa, un avançament entre Johann Zarco i Franco Morbidelli ha acabat amb els dos pilots a terra. Les motos de tots dos han sortit disparades volant en direcció, de nou, a la pista. Han passat fregant entre els dos pilots de Yamaha i no han impactat contra ells per centímetres.

Les imatges de l'accident, compartides per nombrosos usuaris de les xarxes des de diferents angles, són extremadament impactants.

 

Participació