El creador de «The Wire» surt en defensa de la memòria històrica de Catalunya

So after 72 hours of shit-flinging with right-wing Spanish trolls, I've gained -- not kidding -- 9,000 new overseas followers hungry for more shit-talk on Guerra Civil and Lorca's grave. And they'll now endure commentary on Postal Service budgets and Baltimore Oriole pitching.

Yes, for the entirety of the Cold War we got behind any greasy thug with sense enough just to say he was anti-communist. Same reason we wouldn’t step in and help the republic when Franco was leading his coup. Simple red-baiting could lead my country to the ugliest alliances. https://t.co/4dqDpRl2ly