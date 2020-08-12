Logotip de NacióDigital
El creador de «The Wire» surt en defensa de la memòria històrica de Catalunya

David Simon ha criticat els usuaris ultres i espanyolistes a Twitter

per NacióDigital , 12 d'agost de 2020 a les 17:10 |
David Simon és un dels creadors de ficció televisiva més prestigiosos del món. És responsable de The Wire, considerada la millor sèrie de la història per a la gran majoria de crítics; de Treme, The Deuce, Generation Kill i La Conjura contra Amèrica, estrenada aquest 2020 a la plataforma HBO. Simon és conegut pels seus posicionaments polítics i per no tenir pèls a la llengua a l'hora de pronunciar-se a les xarxes.
  El director i guionista és tendència a Twitter després que el vicepresident del govern espanyol, Pablo Iglesias, aplaudís públicament la seva última sèrie i el cités. Durant dies, Simon va rebre notificacions d'usuaris que insultaven Iglesias amb consignes espanyolistes i d'ultradreta. Ell mateix es va enfadar i es va posicionar, creant una nova discussió. Avui, però, ha volgut tornar-hi i després que un usuari preguntés si de veritat l'estat espanyol havia afusellat algú per ser català, Simon ha respost categòric: Lluís Companys.

   

 

