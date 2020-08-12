El creador de «The Wire» surt en defensa de la memòria històrica de Catalunya

El director i guionista és tendència a Twitter després que el vicepresident del govern espanyol, Pablo Iglesias, aplaudís públicament la seva última sèrie i el cités. Durant dies, Simon va rebre notificacions d'usuaris que insultaven Iglesias amb consignes espanyolistes i d'ultradreta. Ell mateix es va enfadar i es va posicionar, creant una nova discussió. Avui, però, ha volgut tornar-hi i després que un usuari preguntés si de veritat l'estat espanyol havia afusellat algú per ser català, Simon ha respost categòric: Lluís Companys.
So after 72 hours of shit-flinging with right-wing Spanish trolls, I've gained -- not kidding -- 9,000 new overseas followers hungry for more shit-talk on Guerra Civil and Lorca's grave. And they'll now endure commentary on Postal Service budgets and Baltimore Oriole pitching.— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 11, 2020
Lluis Companys. https://t.co/1Ijkl09t7R— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2020
Yes, for the entirety of the Cold War we got behind any greasy thug with sense enough just to say he was anti-communist. Same reason we wouldn’t step in and help the republic when Franco was leading his coup. Simple red-baiting could lead my country to the ugliest alliances. https://t.co/4dqDpRl2ly— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2020
