VÍDEOS Una esgarrifosa explosió sacseja Beirut

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020

2020 is the worst year ... May Allah protect the people of #Beirut

pic.twitter.com/McD0gHbmGi — Mahi khan (@maahi__khan) August 4, 2020

What the hell is this? Extensive explosions with an unmatched impact, you can see.

May Allah protect people of #Beirut pic.twitter.com/8Nvs3RQk38 — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) August 4, 2020

Una potent explosió ha sacsejat aquest dimarts la zona del port de la capital del Líban, Beirut. Segons ha informat TV3 a través de la seva corresponsal, s'han confirmat deu víctimes mortals. Per ara però, les autoritats locals no han pogut confirmar la causa ni han facilitat dades oficials de morts però diversos mitjans internacionals com Sky News i ABC comptabilitzen diversos morts i ferits.Els vídeos que circulen en xarxes socials mostren una explosió i una gran columna de fum a la zona, prèvia a una segona deflagració de major potència, amb una devastadora ona expansiva. Els vidres trencats, segons apunta Associated Press, han causat molts ferits a causa de l'ona expansiva.Fonts citades per l'agència estatal libanesa de notícies, NNA, han assenyalat que l'incident hauria tingut lloc en una sitja del port que acull una fàbrica de focs artificials, tot i que no hi ha versió oficial de l'esdeveniment. Les autoritats libaneses no s'han pronunciat de moment sobre el que ha passat i es desconeix si es tracta d'un accident o d'un atemptat.

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor