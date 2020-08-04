Logotip de NacióDigital
ESTÀ PASSANT | Tota l'actualitat, minut a minut
﻿
VÍDEOS

VÍDEOS Una esgarrifosa explosió sacseja Beirut

Les primeres informacions apunten a una deflagració en una fàbrica de focs artificials i centenars de ferits

per NacióDigital , 4 d'agost de 2020 a les 18:31 |
Una potent explosió ha sacsejat aquest dimarts la zona del port de la capital del Líban, Beirut. Segons ha informat TV3 a través de la seva corresponsal, s'han confirmat deu víctimes mortals. Per ara però, les autoritats locals no han pogut confirmar la causa ni han facilitat dades oficials de morts però diversos mitjans internacionals com Sky News i ABC comptabilitzen diversos morts i ferits.

Els vídeos que circulen en xarxes socials mostren una explosió i una gran columna de fum a la zona, prèvia a una segona deflagració de major potència, amb una devastadora ona expansiva. Els vidres trencats, segons apunta Associated Press, han causat molts ferits a causa de l'ona expansiva.

 

Fonts citades per l'agència estatal libanesa de notícies, NNA, han assenyalat que l'incident hauria tingut lloc en una sitja del port que acull una fàbrica de focs artificials, tot i que no hi ha versió oficial de l'esdeveniment. Les autoritats libaneses no s'han pronunciat de moment sobre el que ha passat i es desconeix si es tracta d'un accident o d'un atemptat.

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, explosió, Líban, Beirut
Participació