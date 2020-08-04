La premsa britànica s'acarnissa amb Joan Carles I

The former king of Spain has been forced into exile by a money laundering scandal that has brought the monarchy into disrepute https://t.co/XwV0Yl61RD — The Times (@thetimes) August 4, 2020

La fugida de Joan Carles I ha tingut un ressò mediàtic arreu del món. La majoria de mitjans destaquen la corrupció del monarca, que l’ha obligat a marxar del país. Els més crítics, però, han estat els britànics, que fa lustres que conviuen amb una monarquia.The Times, que ha posat la notícia a la seva portada de paper, apunta que Joan Carles I marxa per un escàndol econòmic. També qualifica d’”escàndol” l’exili del monarca el diari The Guardian (notícia més llegida al seu web) i la BBC. El Daily Mail ho detalla més al seu titular i posa la xifra de 100 milions de dòlars als diners que hauria robat Joan Carles I. El més irònic, seguint el seu estil, és el The Sun , que titula “Èxit reial” i apunta que el rei emèrit ha estat “forçat” a l’exili després de ser enxampat en un “escàndol de corrupció”. I afegeix que es tracta d'una sortida "vergonyosa".“El vell rei Joan Carles marxa d’Espanya”, diu France 24 a la veïna Franca. “El vell monarca, sota sospites de corrupció, s’exilia”, apunta Le Monde.Als Estats Units tampoc són gens condescendents. “Joan Carles marxa d’Espanya després d’anys d’escàndols”, explica The Financial Times. En una línia semblant al The New York Times: “Joan Carles, el rei emèrit d’Espanya, deixa el país enmig de múltiples investigacions".

