Un ciberatac a famosos es converteix en una gran estafa a usuaris de Twitter

NEW: Hackers take over Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and many more. pic.twitter.com/UGXEkYunHb — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) July 15, 2020

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Els comptes verificats de Twitter de personalitats reconegudes com Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Joe Biden o Elon Musk, entre d'altres, han estat hackejats per dur a terme estafes de monedes digitals.Els comptes atacats, entre les quals també hi ha els de Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos o Mike Bloomberg, han publicat tuits similars sol·licitant donacions amb bitcoins. "Tots m'estan demanant retorns i ara és el moment", indicava el missatge de Gates. El tuit prometia doblar inversions en una adreça de bitcoins. "M'envies 1.000 dòlars, te'n torno 2.000", deia el missatge.Per la seva banda, el compte de suport tècnic de Twitter ha traslladat en un missatge a la xarxa social que la companyia és "conscient" d'"un incident de seguretat que afecta els comptes de Twitter". "Estem investigant i prenent mesures per solucionar-ho. Actualitzarem d'aquí a poc", ha afegit.



La gran quantitat de comptes importants que han estat piratejats converteix aquest episodi en el major incident de seguretat de la història de Twitter, una xarxa social àmpliament estesa entre la població, els mitjans de comunicació. L'incident ha cridat l'atenció de l'FBI i la seva oficina de camp de San Francisco ha especificat que és "conscient" del que ha passat.

