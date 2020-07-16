Un ciberatac a famosos es converteix en una gran estafa a usuaris de Twitter

NEW: Hackers take over Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and many more. pic.twitter.com/UGXEkYunHb— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) July 15, 2020
We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
La gran quantitat de comptes importants que han estat piratejats converteix aquest episodi en el major incident de seguretat de la història de Twitter, una xarxa social àmpliament estesa entre la població, els mitjans de comunicació. L'incident ha cridat l'atenció de l'FBI i la seva oficina de camp de San Francisco ha especificat que és "conscient" del que ha passat.
