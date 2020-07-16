Logotip de NacióDigital
Un ciberatac a famosos es converteix en una gran estafa a usuaris de Twitter

Els hackers han saquejat seguidors de Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk i Kim Kardashian, entre d'altres

per NacióDigital , 16 de juliol de 2020 a les 11:37 |
Twitter ha patit l'atac més fort de la seva història | Europa Press
Els comptes verificats de Twitter de personalitats reconegudes com Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Joe Biden o Elon Musk, entre d'altres, han estat hackejats per dur a terme estafes de monedes digitals.

Els comptes atacats, entre les quals també hi ha els de Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos o Mike Bloomberg, han publicat tuits similars sol·licitant donacions amb bitcoins. "Tots m'estan demanant retorns i ara és el moment", indicava el missatge de Gates. El tuit prometia doblar inversions en una adreça de bitcoins. "M'envies 1.000 dòlars, te'n torno 2.000", deia el missatge.

Per la seva banda, el compte de suport tècnic de Twitter ha traslladat en un missatge a la xarxa social que la companyia és "conscient" d'"un incident de seguretat que afecta els comptes de Twitter". "Estem investigant i prenent mesures per solucionar-ho. Actualitzarem d'aquí a poc", ha afegit.


La gran quantitat de comptes importants que han estat piratejats converteix aquest episodi en el major incident de seguretat de la història de Twitter, una xarxa social àmpliament estesa entre la població, els mitjans de comunicació. L'incident ha cridat l'atenció de l'FBI i la seva oficina de camp de San Francisco ha especificat que és "conscient" del que ha passat.

 

