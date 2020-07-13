Mor als 57 anys l'actriu Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

L'actriu nord-americana Kelly Preston ha mort aquest dilluns als 57 anys, víctima d'un càncer de pit. El seu marit i el també actor John Travolta ha confirmat la notícia a través de les xarxes socials, explicant que la seva companya no havia pogut superar la malaltia que arrossegava des de feia dos anys.Preston havia participat en desenes de pel·lícules i sèries de televisió, amb diversos papers destacats en grans projectes com Jerry Maguire, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sky High o For Love of the Game. La seva última pel·lícula va ser Gotti on el protagonista era el seu propi marit. El mateix Travolta ha anunciat que es retirarà de la vida pública durant un temps per poder dedicar-se completament a la seva família.

