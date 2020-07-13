Logotip de NacióDigital
Mor als 57 anys l'actriu Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

La intèrpret de films ha perdut la vida després de dos anys de patir un càncer de pit

per NacióDigital , 13 de juliol de 2020 a les 16:43 |

L'actriu nord-americana Kelly Preston ha mort aquest dilluns als 57 anys, víctima d'un càncer de pit. El seu marit i el també actor John Travolta ha confirmat la notícia a través de les xarxes socials, explicant que la seva companya no havia pogut superar la malaltia que arrossegava des de feia dos anys.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.  My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.  But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Una publicación compartida de John Travolta (@johntravolta) el



Preston havia participat en desenes de pel·lícules i sèries de televisió, amb diversos papers destacats en grans projectes com Jerry Maguire, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sky High o For Love of the Game. La seva última pel·lícula va ser Gotti on el protagonista era el seu propi marit. El mateix Travolta ha anunciat que es retirarà de la vida pública durant un temps per poder dedicar-se completament a la seva família.

 

