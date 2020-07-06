Logotip de NacióDigital
L'actor Nick Cordero mor als 41 anys per coronavirus

Va lluitar durant gairebé quatre mesos contra diverses complicacions greus de la Covid-19, que el van portar a estar en coma i perdre una cama

Nick Cordero, en l'estrena d'un musical | Getty Images
Nick Cordero, estrella de Broadway conegut pels seus treballs en diverses obres, va morir aquest diumenge 5 de juliol després de diversos mesos de lluita contra les complicacions derivades de la Covid-19. L'actor, que va morir als 41 anys, també va treballar en populars sèries de televisió com 'Queer as Folk' o 'Law & Order'.

La seva esposa, Amanda Kloots, que ha estat informant des de les xarxes socials de l'evolució del seu marit des que va donar positiu, va realitzar el trist anunci de la seva mort al seu compte d'Instagram, diumenge a la nit. "Ara Déu té un altre àngel al cel. El meu estimat marit ha mort aquest matí, envoltat de l'amor de la seva família, cantant i resant mentre deixava plàcidament aquesta terra", va escriure.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on


Al març de 2020, Cordero va ser hospitalitzat a un Centre Mèdic de Los Angeles després de donar positiu per coronavirus. Al llarg de la seva estada a l'hospital, va ser sotmès a una amputació de cama, li van posar un marcapassos i va estar en coma. L'actor va estar a la unitat de cures intensives durant més de 90 dies i patia complicacions addicionals, com infeccions pulmonars i un xoc sèptic.


