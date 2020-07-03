De 12,99€ a revendre's per 500€ a internet, l'inesperat èxit de les vambes d'un conegut supermercat

L'èxit del calçat a estat tal que en alguns països com Alemanya, Finlandia o Bèlgica ha fet que s'esgoti als supermercats i que a les webs de segona mà s'arribin a pagar fins a 300 o 500 euros per un parell.
So incase you guys aren’t aware, Lidl are selling a pair of shoes for roughly £14 and people have bought them all up and are now selling them for extortionate prices.. pic.twitter.com/VTTFHkhIfo— Chabuddy C (@JxstCal) July 3, 2020
