De 12,99€ a revendre's per 500€ a internet, l'inesperat èxit de les vambes d'un conegut supermercat

So incase you guys aren’t aware, Lidl are selling a pair of shoes for roughly £14 and people have bought them all up and are now selling them for extortionate prices.. pic.twitter.com/VTTFHkhIfo — Chabuddy C (@JxstCal) July 3, 2020

A vegades la moda i les tendències són imprevisibles, si no que ho preguntin a la cadena de supermercats Lidl que ha vist com unes vambes de la seva nova línia de roba que valien 12,99 euros, s'han arribat a revendre's per 500 euros. El disseny de les sabates incorporen els colors corporatius de la companyia i s'emmarquen dins de la col·lecció de primavera.L'èxit del calçat a estat tal que en alguns països com Alemanya, Finlandia o Bèlgica ha fet que s'esgoti als supermercats i que a les webs de segona mà s'arribin a pagar fins a 300 o 500 euros per un parell.Ara bé, no només hi ha les vambes amb els colors del supermercat, sinó que hi ha tota una gamma de roba que va des de samarretes amb el logo de Lidl fins a mitjons.

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor