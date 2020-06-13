Logotip de NacióDigital
EN DIRECTE | Tot sobre el coronavirus
﻿
Entrevista

S'intensifiquen les protestes als EUA després de la mort a Atlanta d'un altre jove negre a mans de la policia

La cap de la policia de la capital de l'estat de Geòrgia, Erika Shields, ha dimitit després del cas

per NacióDigital , 14 de juny de 2020 a les 10:44 |
Les càmeres de seguretat graven el moment del tiroteig. | @MatWSB
Pocs dies després de l'assassinat de George Floyd a mans de la policia a Minneapolis, les protestes antiracistes han revifat en les últimes hores als EUA després de la mort d'un altre jove negre a mans de la policia, aquest cop a Atlanta.
 

Rayshard Brooks, de 27 anys, va morir divendres a la nit tirotejat per dos agents a l'aparcament d'un establiment de menjar ràpid de la capital de l'estat de Geòrgia. Segons la versió de la policia, Brooks va donar positiu a la prova d'alcoholèmia, es va resistir a la detenció i va agafar la pistola tàser a un dels agents, que van respondre disparant amb arma de foc real.
 

L'advocat de la família Brooks nega que es fes un test d'alcoholèmia a la víctima i recorda que la pistola elèctrica no és una arma letal. La cap de la policia d'Atlanta, Erika Shields, ha dimitit després del cas.
 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

També hauries de llegir
Fa una setmana

Barcelona crida Black Lives Matter

Fa una setmana

El racisme s'enquista als Estats Units: cinc claus per entendre una crisi alimentada per Trump

Fa una setmana

Cinema, sèries i documentals per entendre la xacra del racisme als Estats Units

Fa 6 dies

VÍDEO Tomben l'estàtua de l'esclavista Edward Colston durant les protestes a Bristol

Fa 6 dies

​Unes 3.000 persones es concentren a Barcelona contra el racisme

Arxivat a:
Política, Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks, Osato Iyoyota, Mamadou Seydi, racisme, EUA, manifestació, George Floyd
Participació