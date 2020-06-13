S'intensifiquen les protestes als EUA després de la mort a Atlanta d'un altre jove negre a mans de la policia

GBI released video that shows the moment Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer at a Wendys on University Ave last night. Police say Brooks had taken an officer's taser and pointed it at the officer as he ran. pic.twitter.com/1G8fn03gFV— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 13, 2020
The Wendy’s in #Atlanta where #RayshardBrooks was executed by race soldiers last night, is currently on fire pic.twitter.com/o89yc6A88P— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 14, 2020
Mayor @KeishaBottoms addresses the shooting of Rayshard Brooks and announces the Atlanta Police Chief has stepped down. Watch her full speech below. pic.twitter.com/nDVj8Z8aQF— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 13, 2020
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.