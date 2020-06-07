Pedro Sánchez respon a la petició d'ajuda de Miley Cyrus

Spain, you united in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must keep standing together to tackle #COVID19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially communities of color. Please join us, PM @sanchezcastejon? #GlobalGoalUnite⭕️ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 12, 2020

Spain is coleader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnosis to fight #COVID19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and multilateral response is the only way forward not to let anyone behind. #GlobalGoalUnite https://t.co/LKSNL18asN — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 13, 2020

La cantant Miley Cyrus sorprenia aquest divendres enviant una piulada al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, en què demanava la col·laboració d'Espanya en la lluita contra el coronavirus. L'artista demanava que es protegís la població més vulnerable de la malaltia i etiquetava explícitament el president."Espanya es va unir a l'onada de solidaritat del Black Lives Matter amb els Estats Units. Hem de seguir junts treballant contra la Covid-19 i el seu impacte desproporcionat en comunitats marinades, especialment entre la gent de color. Si us plau, uniu-vos", va escriure Cyrus.La resposta del president s'ha fet esperar, però finalment aquest dissabte Sánchez ha contestat l'estrella del pop i ha reafirmat el "compromís de l'estat". "Espanya és colíder en iniciatives com l'Act-Accelerator per aconseguir l'accés equitatiu a vacunes, tractaments i diagnòstics per lluitar contra la Covid-19. El nostre compromís és fort, Miley. La resposta multilateral i unida és l'únic camí per no deixar ningú enrere", ha piulat.​​​​​​

