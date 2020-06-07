Pedro Sánchez respon a la petició d'ajuda de Miley Cyrus

La resposta del president s'ha fet esperar, però finalment aquest dissabte Sánchez ha contestat l'estrella del pop i ha reafirmat el "compromís de l'estat". "Espanya és colíder en iniciatives com l'Act-Accelerator per aconseguir l'accés equitatiu a vacunes, tractaments i diagnòstics per lluitar contra la Covid-19. El nostre compromís és fort, Miley. La resposta multilateral i unida és l'únic camí per no deixar ningú enrere", ha piulat.
Spain, you united in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must keep standing together to tackle #COVID19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially communities of color. Please join us, PM @sanchezcastejon? #GlobalGoalUnite⭕️— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 12, 2020
Spain is coleader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnosis to fight #COVID19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and multilateral response is the only way forward not to let anyone behind. #GlobalGoalUnite https://t.co/LKSNL18asN— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 13, 2020
