Pedro Sánchez respon a la petició d'ajuda de Miley Cyrus

El president ha reafirmat el "compromís" espanyol en la protecció dels col·lectius vulnerables durant la Covid-19

13 de juny de 2020
La cantant Miley Cyrus sorprenia aquest divendres enviant una piulada al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, en què demanava la col·laboració d'Espanya en la lluita contra el coronavirus. L'artista demanava que es protegís la població més vulnerable de la malaltia i etiquetava explícitament el president.

"Espanya es va unir a l'onada de solidaritat del Black Lives Matter amb els Estats Units. Hem de seguir junts treballant contra la Covid-19 i el seu impacte desproporcionat en comunitats marinades, especialment entre la gent de color. Si us plau, uniu-vos", va escriure Cyrus. La resposta del president s'ha fet esperar, però finalment aquest dissabte Sánchez ha contestat l'estrella del pop i ha reafirmat el "compromís de l'estat". "Espanya és colíder en iniciatives com l'Act-Accelerator per aconseguir l'accés equitatiu a vacunes, tractaments i diagnòstics per lluitar contra la Covid-19. El nostre compromís és fort, Miley. La resposta multilateral i unida és l'únic camí per no deixar ningú enrere", ha piulat.
