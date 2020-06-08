Harry Potter critica J.K. Rowling pels seus comentaris trànsfobs

El mateix Radcliffe ha volgut rebaixar la tensió que s'havia creat al voltant de tots els fans de les aventures de Harry Potter i de les pel·lícules, assegurant que aquesta "baralla" creada entre ell i l'autora no hauria de repercutir en com de meravelloses són les obres ni hauria de pervertir la mirada amb la qual molta gent ha deixat de veure-les. Aquí podeu llegir l'article complet.
Thank you Daniel Radcliffe https://t.co/iw2jPBaxA6 pic.twitter.com/09kzgjG8Ox— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 9, 2020
I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
