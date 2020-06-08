Logotip de NacióDigital
Harry Potter critica J.K. Rowling pels seus comentaris trànsfobs

L'actor Daniel Radcliffe ha respost l'autora de la saga per parlar de les dones com "només les que menstruen"

per NacióDigital , 9 de juny de 2020 a les 16:34 |
Daniel Radcliffe ha carregat amb molta duresa les paraules trànsfobes de l'escriptora J.K. Rowling, creadora de l'univers de Harry Potter i que precisament van donar fama cinematogràfica a l'intèrpret britànic. L'autora va aixecar molta polseguera a la xarxa en escriure un article on es referia a les dones com a "persones que menstruen", fet que va despertar les crítiques de tota la comunitat LGTBIQ, en especial la trans. El mateix Radcliffe ha volgut rebaixar la tensió que s'havia creat al voltant de tots els fans de les aventures de Harry Potter i de les pel·lícules, assegurant que aquesta "baralla" creada entre ell i l'autora no hauria de repercutir en com de meravelloses són les obres ni hauria de pervertir la mirada amb la qual molta gent ha deixat de veure-les. Aquí podeu llegir l'article complet.

L'autora es va defensar al seu compte personal a Twitter, matisant les seves paraules, assegurant que la feminitat la va marcar de per vida i que respecta totes les persones trans i que "marxaria amb elles on fos":

 

 

