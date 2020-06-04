Logotip de NacióDigital
Racisme

Indignació a la xarxa per un lamentable repte sobre la mort de George Floyd

Alguns usuaris han intentat posar en marxa el #GeorgeFloydChallenge, però pràcticament tots s'hi han abraonat immediatament

per NacióDigital , 5 de juny de 2020 a les 20:15
Els límits de les xarxes socials semblen no tenir sostre. En els últims dies, milers d'usuaris han esclatat contra alguns que, sota el hashtag #GeorgeFloydChallenge, han recreat la imatge de Floyd sent assassinat per un policia als Estats Units.
 

Tot i les imatges lamentables que ha deixat aquest repte, el gruix d'usuaris han criticat i condemnat el gest, que no queda clar si s'emmarca en una campanya organitzada o si només són uns casos puntuals.

Molta gent ha reclamat a les pàgines que han recollit imatges així que facin públics els noms de qui les ha publicat. En tot cas, però, el que poden fer els usuaris que en detectin és denunciar-les mitjançant el sistema de cada xarxa social.

 

 

