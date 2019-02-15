Logotip de NacióDigital
Què hi ha darrere la foto de Donald Trump despullat que s'ha fet viral?

Els usuaris de les xarxes socials comparteixen una imatge que hauria filtrat Anonymous

per NacióDigital , 4 de juny de 2020 a les 15:20 |
Una imatge de Donald Trump completament despullat en un tractament de bronzejament ha revolucionat les xarxes socials en les últimes hores. La fotografia del president nord-americà ha donat la volta al món a través dels usuaris que se'n burlaven i la compartien. Ara bé, és falsa.
 
El cas és que la foto que s'ha viralitzat, suposadament filtrada per Anonymous, correspon a un model caracteritzat com a Trump el 2016, abans de guanyar les eleccions. L'autora de la imatge artística és la britànica Alison Jackson.


De fet, la fotògrafa ha compartit a Instagram la imatge del 2016 i d'altres vídeos i fotos d'aquest Donald Trump fals que ara ha tornat a circular per les xarxes socials.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Posted @withregram • @lewis__bush Time flies and it's scary to think it was three years ago already that @markduffyphoto and I staged It's Gonna be Great, an exhibition featuring the responses of visual artists to the election of Donald Trump. It was so soon after his election that there wasn't that much work out there, I think a lot of artists were still in shock, but we found a few brilliant pieces including photomontages by @kennardphillipps, @alisonjacksonartist's photographs of Trump lookalikes which we displayed in an improvised peepshow and @jessicaharbyart's participatory referendum on her citizenship. I imagine there's much more work out there now and I still have that huge American flag under my bed, maybe time for a rerun if he gets in again....

A post shared by Alison Jackson (@alisonjacksonartist) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make America Great Again! 😷#quarantinelife #donaldtrump #covid19 #america

A post shared by Alison Jackson (@alisonjacksonartist) on

 

