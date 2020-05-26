«The Ickabog», el llibre de J.K.Rowling pels nens confinats

Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called
The Ickabog. You can read more about how, why and
when The Ickabog was written at https://t.co/MgH9NZnSAS
2/13 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020
The saddest, most atmospheric picture I've received so far. Absolutely amazing, Holland 💔 https://t.co/50m2VcF0Iq— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2020
I'm not surprised children all over Cornucopia are scared of this biting them if they stray from the garden! A magnificent Ickabog! #TheIckabog https://t.co/fN9202JiDg— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2020
Boond, you're so talented - I love the Ickabog splitting into many Ickabogs, all the shocked sheep and that poor child! #TheIckabog https://t.co/x0Ict7Qjg3— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2020
