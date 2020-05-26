«The Ickabog», el llibre de J.K.Rowling pels nens confinats

Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called

J.K.Rowling, l'autora de la saga de Harry Potter, ha decidit publicar un llibre inèdit per als nens confinats. "The Ickabog" és un conte de fades que va escriure abans de les aventures del jove mag però que mai s'havia animat a publicar. Això sí, la història no té res a veure amb l'univers de Howgarts, tal com explica Rowling en un fil de Twitter.La història només l'havia llegida davant dels seus fills, sent una mena de tresor familiar, però ara amb el confinament ha pensat que també podria ajudar a tots els nens que estan confinats a causa del coronavirus. Rowling explica com va recuperar de les golfes la capsa on guardava els manuscrits i els ha adaptat en format online. Segons explica, anirà publicant els capítols de forma diària i es podran llegir online gratuïtament De fet, l'escriptora ha animat als més petits (i no tan petits) que comparteixin a Twitter dibuixos propis sobre els personatges que apareixen al llibre. L'objectiu es que després es farà una tria i serviran per il·lustrar el llibre quan es porti al format físic a la tardor.

