VÍDEO Detenen en directe a un periodista i un càmera de la CNN a les protestes de Minneapolis

La cadena denuncia la detenció dels reporter afromericà mentre altres periodistes blancs desplegats sobre el terreny no han rebut el mateix tracte de la policia

per NacióDigital , 29 de maig de 2020 a les 13:21 |
La policia ha detingut en ple directe televisió a un periodista negre i un càmera de la CNN mentre cobrien les protestes a la ciutat nord-americana de Minneapolis per la recent mort d'un ciutadà negre a mans d'un policia. Un fet que encara augmenta més el malestar pel racisme que es viu contra la població afroamericana als Estatus Units, i especialment per part dels cossos policials. 
  El detingut, segons explica una altra periodista de la CNN, és Omar Jiménez, qui s'havia identificat davant de la policia com a periodista que estava cobrint els fets. Però malgrat això ha acabat detingut. 

 

La CNN ha fet una piulada denunciant la detenció a més que ha destacat com un dels seus altres reporters, aquest blanc, també estava cobrint els fets al mateix lloc i en cap moment ha patit el mateix tractament per part dels policies.  Les brutals imatges de la mort del George Floyd, l'home negre mort a mans d'un dels policies de l'estat de de Minnesota, ha tornat a posar en el focus el racisme contra la població afroamericana als Estats Units. Al vídeo es veia com l'agent tenia a l'home contra el terra, amb un genoll a sobre del seu coll, asfixiant-lo. Floyd va demanar reitarades vegades que siusplau parés, que no podia respirar, però el policia no va parar. Finalment, Foyd va acabar morint a l'hospital.

 

