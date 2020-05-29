VÍDEO Detenen en directe a un periodista i un càmera de la CNN a les protestes de Minneapolis

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

Our reporter @OmarJimenez was just arrested live on #CNN while covering protests in Minneapolis. He identified himself as a journalist and asked where he and his crew should stand to continue working. pic.twitter.com/QLoHwOgoFd — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) May 29, 2020

A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not. https://t.co/GcfwEvyYQC pic.twitter.com/Mg4ZwKIuKt — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

La policia ha detingut en ple directe televisió a un periodista negre i un càmera de la CNN mentre cobrien les protestes a la ciutat nord-americana de Minneapolis per la recent mort d'un ciutadà negre a mans d'un policia. Un fet que encara augmenta més el malestar pel racisme que es viu contra la població afroamericana als Estatus Units, i especialment per part dels cossos policials.El detingut, segons explica una altra periodista de la CNN, és Omar Jiménez, qui s'havia identificat davant de la policia com a periodista que estava cobrint els fets. Però malgrat això ha acabat detingut.La CNN ha fet una piulada denunciant la detenció a més que ha destacat com un dels seus altres reporters, aquest blanc, també estava cobrint els fets al mateix lloc i en cap moment ha patit el mateix tractament per part dels policies.Les brutals imatges de la mort del George Floyd, l'home negre mort a mans d'un dels policies de l'estat de de Minnesota, ha tornat a posar en el focus el racisme contra la població afroamericana als Estats Units. Al vídeo es veia com l'agent tenia a l'home contra el terra, amb un genoll a sobre del seu coll, asfixiant-lo. Floyd va demanar reitarades vegades que siusplau parés, que no podia respirar, però el policia no va parar. Finalment, Foyd va acabar morint a l'hospital.

