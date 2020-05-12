El cas de la iaia d'Olot de 113 anys que va superar la Covid-19 salta als mitjans internacionals

📽 | Maria Branyas, who at 113 is Catalonia and Spain's most senior citizen, has overcome Covid-19 having experienced only "mild" symptoms and becoming quite possibly the world's oldest person to survive the disease.



📝 | Find out more: https://t.co/xsK6u6047v pic.twitter.com/nqxt0Jjqd2 — Catalan News (@catalannews) May 12, 2020

113-year-old Maria Branyas is believed to be one of the world's oldest coronavirus survivors. https://t.co/Bzcyt8Zedq — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) May 14, 2020

Maria Branyas, Spain's oldest woman, is among the world's oldest to survive COVID-19. She says that, although she won't be around to see it, the post-pandemic world needs "a new order." https://t.co/D52wSZbXLe via @HuffPost — Dana J (@DanaAnaD88) May 14, 2020

At 113 years old, Maria Branyas has lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, two world wars, the Spanish Civil war, and now coronavirus. Branyas is believed to be the oldest woman in Spain, and despite her age, she was able to beat coronavirus.

https://t.co/og52KcVC1B — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 14, 2020

Need some good news? Here's the story of Maria Branyas: Spain's oldest coronavirus survivor. https://t.co/q4Lt1q3CUw — Pink Elephant Comms (@PinkElephantCom) May 14, 2020

#SonDakika Tele Haber: 'Dünyayı etkisi altına ala koronavirüs salgınından en çok etkilenen ülkelerin başında gelen İspanya’da 113 yaşındaki Maria Branyas, koronavirüsü yendi. Branyas, ülkede koronavirüsü yenen en yaşlı kişi oldu. Telegram https://t.co/WKERvF6a0V pic.twitter.com/vsJyMmKHo2 A ray of hope....



BBC News - Maria Branyas: 'Oldest woman in Spain' beats coronavirus at 113https://t.co/8HRGuxCWPy — Spain in Pakistan (@SpaininPakistan) May 14, 2020 — TeleHaber (@TeleeHaber) May 14, 2020

Hi ha notícies que són bones de fer conèixer arreu, encara més ara, amb l'estat d'alarma, el confinament i la crisi sanitària. És el cas de la que va avançar NacióDigital aquest passat dilluns al migdia , el de l'olotina Maria Branyas, que amb 113 anys, complerts el passat 4 de març a la residència Santa Maria del Tura d'Olot, ha passat la infecció del coronavirus amb símptomes lleus com els de qualsevol refredat i ha superat la malaltia anomenada Covid-19 amb la glòria d'un sistema immunològic en molt bones condicions.Just aquests dies, després que l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN) se'n fes ressò a través del canal internacional Catalan News, la notícia ha començat a fer-se conèixer en diversos mitjans internacionals, especialment en televisions d’Austràlia, França i Croàcia. Tot, a partir d'aquest tuit (a sota, en podeu veure d'altres que porten als mitjans).Nascuda el 4 març del 1907, la dona més gran de Catalunya també ho és de tot l'estat espanyol, segons l’associació Gerontology Research Group, que nodreix la llista dels rècords Guinness en longevitat.En declaracions a l’ACN, la seva filla, Rosa Maria, explica que fa unes tres setmanes la seva mare “no es trobava massa bé” i, mitjançant una prova PCR, van saber que havia donat positiu per covid-19. Després de dies “d’incertesa” i de “patiment”, però, la família respira alleugerida perquè l’àvia de 113 anys ja es troba bé.Tot i que no l’han pogut anar a veure des de l’inici de l’epidèmia, la Rosa Maria valora molt positivament el tracte de la residència i destaca que han pogut parlar amb ella per telèfon “cada dia”. Ara, Maria Branyas està “tranquil·la i optimista” i, segons la seva filla, “no hi dona importància” al fet de fer anys, que recentment li ha comportat atenció mediàtica. Segons ella, no hi ha més secret per la seva longevitat que “tenint salut” al llarg de la vida.En una entrevista a l'ACN l'agost passat, Branyas, que va néixer a San Francisco l'any que es va matricular el primer automòbil a Barcelona, va explicar que un dels seus primers records és la tornada de la seva família a Barcelona des dels Estats Units en transatlàntic, en temps de la Primera Guerra Mundial. “Amb la guerra, Alemanya estava atacant encara el nord, i no es podia passar pels mars nòrdics, sinó per baix, per Cuba i les Azores”, va recordar Branyas. L’últim soldat d’aquesta contesa va morir fa gairebé deu anys, però Branyas encara la tenia la guerra a la memòria: “Jo ja tenia una mica coneixement”.El dia del seu 113è aniversari, la directora de la Residència Santa Maria del Tura, Montse Valdayo, deia que "encara explica la seva història de vida i les seves idees polítiques". I afegia: "Continua sent una dona especial i magnífica".

