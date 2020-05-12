Logotip de NacióDigital
EN DIRECTE | Tot sobre el coronavirus
﻿
mitjans

El cas de la iaia d'Olot de 113 anys que va superar la Covid-19 salta als mitjans internacionals

L'ACN, a través de Catalan News, estira el fil de la notícia i la col·loca a televisions d’Austràlia, França i Croàcia

per Xavier Borràs , Olot, 14 de maig de 2020 a les 12:43 |
Fotograma del noticiari de France TV amb una imatge de Maria Branyas. | France.tv.
Hi ha notícies que són bones de fer conèixer arreu, encara més ara, amb l'estat d'alarma, el confinament i la crisi sanitària. És el cas de la que va avançar NacióDigital aquest passat dilluns al migdia, el de l'olotina Maria Branyas, que amb 113 anys, complerts el passat 4 de març a la residència Santa Maria del Tura d'Olot, ha passat la infecció del coronavirus amb símptomes lleus com els de qualsevol refredat i ha superat la malaltia anomenada Covid-19 amb la glòria d'un sistema immunològic en molt bones condicions.

coronavirus
La persona més vella de Catalunya, amb 113 anys, supera la Covid-19 a Olot

Just aquests dies, després que l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN) se'n fes ressò a través del canal internacional Catalan News, la notícia ha començat a fer-se conèixer en diversos mitjans internacionals, especialment en televisions d’Austràlia, França i Croàcia. Tot, a partir d'aquest tuit (a sota, en podeu veure d'altres que porten als mitjans). Nascuda el 4 març del 1907, la dona més gran de Catalunya també ho és de tot l'estat espanyol, segons l’associació Gerontology Research Group, que nodreix la llista dels rècords Guinness en longevitat.


En declaracions a l’ACN, la seva filla, Rosa Maria, explica que fa unes tres setmanes la seva mare “no es trobava massa bé” i, mitjançant una prova PCR, van saber que havia donat positiu per covid-19. Després de dies “d’incertesa” i de “patiment”, però, la família respira alleugerida perquè l’àvia de 113 anys ja es troba bé.

Tot i que no l’han pogut anar a veure des de l’inici de l’epidèmia, la Rosa Maria valora molt positivament el tracte de la residència i destaca que han pogut parlar amb ella per telèfon “cada dia”. Ara, Maria Branyas està “tranquil·la i optimista” i, segons la seva filla, “no hi dona importància” al fet de fer anys, que recentment li ha comportat atenció mediàtica. Segons ella, no hi ha més secret per la seva longevitat que “tenint salut” al llarg de la vida.


En una entrevista a l'ACN l'agost passat, Branyas, que va néixer a San Francisco l'any que es va matricular el primer automòbil a Barcelona, va explicar que un dels seus primers records és la tornada de la seva família a Barcelona des dels Estats Units en transatlàntic, en temps de la Primera Guerra Mundial. “Amb la guerra, Alemanya estava atacant encara el nord, i no es podia passar pels mars nòrdics, sinó per baix, per Cuba i les Azores”, va recordar Branyas. L’últim soldat d’aquesta contesa va morir fa gairebé deu anys, però Branyas encara la tenia la guerra a la memòria: “Jo ja tenia una mica coneixement”.

El dia del seu 113è aniversari, la directora de la Residència Santa Maria del Tura, Montse Valdayo, deia que "encara explica la seva història de vida i les seves idees polítiques". I afegia: "Continua sent una dona especial i magnífica".

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

També hauries de llegir
Fa 3 dies

La persona més vella de Catalunya, amb 113 anys, supera la Covid-19 a Olot

Arxivat a:
Territorials, Societat, mitjans internacionals, Maria Branyas, ACN, Catalan News, Covid-19, coronavirus, salut, Garrotxa, Olot
Participació