Stay Homas publicarà el seu primer àlbum aquest any

El trio musical va llençar fa uns dies el seu primer single oficial

per NacióDigital , 11 de maig de 2020 a les 08:31 |
Imatge dels integrants del grup a la terrassa del pis que comparteixen | Stay Homas
Stay Homas ha anunciat que la propera tardor publicaran el seu nou àlbum. El trio musical nascut pel confinament en un pis de l'Eixample de Barcelona no ha detallat, però, si aquest nou àlbum inclourà cançons noves o bé de ja presentades, tot i que sí que ha avançat que "aviat" hi haurà "més sorpreses".

"Aquests dies hem gaudit molt fent cançons i experimentant en aquest laboratori obert en el qual s'ha convertit la terrassa i tenim moltes ganes de trencar amb totes les limitacions que hem tingut aquí i tancar-nos a un estudi a preparar un àlbum", expliquen a través d'una publicació a Instagram. El grup ja va publicar el seu primer single oficial l'1 de maig, de la mà de la multinacional Sony Music, sota el nom de 'Stay Homa'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🧨NEWS🧨 (CAT/ESP/ENG) ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 💥Ens fa molta il·lusió anunciar-vos que la propera tardor publicarem el nostre primer àlbum! 💥Aquests dies hem disfrutat molt fent cançons i experimentant en aquest laboratori obert en el qual s’ha convertit la terrassa, i tenim moltes ganes de trencar amb totes les limitacions que hem tingut aquí i tancar-nos a un estudi a preparar un àlbum. Queda per definir què hi haurà al disc: Cançons noves? Ja publicades des de la terrassa? De tot? Però el que sí que posarem es tot el nostre amor i segurament “algo de cubo”😊. Seguirem creant cançons per aquí, tantes com ens permeti aquesta nova etapa! En tot cas, seguiu atentxs que aviat hi haurà més sorpreses! Gràcies per ser-hi, homies! 🙏🏼🌞 ⠀ _________________ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 💥Nos hace mucha ilusión anunciar que el próximo otoño publicaremos nuestro primer álbum! 💥Estos días hemos disfrutado mucho haciendo canciones y experimentando en éste laboratorio abierto en el que se ha convertido la terraza, y tenemos muchas ganas de romper con todas las limitaciones que hemos tenido aquí y encerrarnos en un estudio a preparar un álbum. Queda por definir que habrá en el disco: ¿Canciones nuevas? ¿Ya publicadas des de la terraza? ¿De todo? Pero lo que si que pondremos es todo nuestro amor y seguramente "algo de cubo" 😊. Seguiremos creando canciones por aquí, tantas como nos permita ésta nueva etapa! Gracias por estar ahí, homies!🙏🏼🌞 ⠀ __________________ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 💥We’re very pleased to announce that this fall we will release our first album. 💥These days we’ve had lots of fun making songs in this open laboratory, which is what our terrace is, and we can’t wait to break all the limitations we’ve had here and lock ourselves in a studio to record an album. We’re still to define what will there be in the album: New songs? Songs already published from our terrace? Both? But what we are positively going to put in it is all our loving and a little bit of bucket😊. We will continue to create songs here, as many as this new phase allows us to! In any case, stay tuned ‘cause there will soon be more surprises! Thanks for being there, homies!🌞

Una publicación compartida de STAY HOMAS (@stay.homas) el


