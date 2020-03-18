VÍDEOS Així celebra Wuhan el final de la quarantena pel coronavirus

#Wuhan officially lifts outbound travel ban after 76-day unprecedented lockdown amid #COVID19 outbreak. At 00:00 am Wednesday, the whole city lights up to cheer for courage and sacrifice of Wuhan people. https://t.co/2MKrSSyDRN pic.twitter.com/7wQpvDA4Gf— Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) April 7, 2020
Wuhan Lockdown is declared over, officially.
Crowds gather near Jianghan Road, Hankou District to celebrate. Shops have not all opened, but a good portion of them are.
A second wave is most likely coming, however. #wuhan #china #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7r3KMLC75A — 维尼熊大帝国 - Winnie Dynasty (@WinnieDynasty) April 7, 2020
Given it’s past midnight on April 8 in China, #Wuhanlockdown has officially ended. This is how the city welcomed the new dawn, lighting up buildings in the colour of the National flag, reminiscent of Beijing displays that read “Wuhan add gas” after lockdown began on January 23. pic.twitter.com/Nf9OTq39Bz— Yuan Ren (@girlinbeijing) April 7, 2020
Listen to the horn of a new beginning! First batch of vehicles passed through the #Wuhan West toll station at 12:00 am as the city lifted its traffic restrictions on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ggWFdgiWkf— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020
