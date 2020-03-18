VÍDEOS Així celebra Wuhan el final de la quarantena pel coronavirus

Logotip de NacióDigital
Els edificis de la ciutat on es va originar la pandèmia s'il·luminen entre aplaudiments deixant unes imatges espectaculars

per NacióDigital , 8 d'abril de 2020 a les 08:23
Edifics il·luminats, música i aplaudiments entre mascaretes. Així celebra la ciutat de Wuhan que s'ha declarat oficialment, onze setmanes després, l'aixecament de la quarantena pel coronavirus. L'epicentre de la pandèmia mundial intentarà recuperar, de mica en mica, la normalitat. Aquest, però, és encara un escenari llunyà. Els seus ciutadans podran viatjar de nou per tota la Xina, però es mantindran algunes restriccions.

A Wuhan, la crisi sanitària ha deixat unes 2.500 persones mortes i un pic de 50.000 contagis, sempre segons dades oficials. Tot i així, l'aixecament de la quarantena és una fita de gran importància simbòlica per a la Xina i per a la resta de països que es troben en plena lluita contra la Covid-19.


Reportatge
Les lliçons de la zona zero de Wuhan

És per això que les façanes dels edificis s'han convertit aquest dimecres en pantalles gegants on s'hi han projectat imatges i els terrats, en l'escenari d'espectacles de llums impressionants. Tot seguit, un recull de vídeos del primer pas dels seus ciutadans cap a recuperar les seves vides.
