VÍDEOS Així celebra Wuhan el final de la quarantena pel coronavirus

#Wuhan officially lifts outbound travel ban after 76-day unprecedented lockdown amid #COVID19 outbreak. At 00:00 am Wednesday, the whole city lights up to cheer for courage and sacrifice of Wuhan people. https://t.co/2MKrSSyDRN pic.twitter.com/7wQpvDA4Gf — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) April 7, 2020

Wuhan Lockdown is declared over, officially.

Crowds gather near Jianghan Road, Hankou District to celebrate. Shops have not all opened, but a good portion of them are.



A second wave is most likely coming, however. #wuhan #china #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7r3KMLC75A — 维尼熊大帝国 - Winnie Dynasty (@WinnieDynasty) April 7, 2020

Given it’s past midnight on April 8 in China, #Wuhanlockdown has officially ended. This is how the city welcomed the new dawn, lighting up buildings in the colour of the National flag, reminiscent of Beijing displays that read “Wuhan add gas” after lockdown began on January 23. pic.twitter.com/Nf9OTq39Bz — Yuan Ren (@girlinbeijing) April 7, 2020

Listen to the horn of a new beginning! First batch of vehicles passed through the #Wuhan West toll station at 12:00 am as the city lifted its traffic restrictions on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ggWFdgiWkf — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

Edifics il·luminats, música i aplaudiments entre mascaretes. Així celebra la ciutat de Wuhan que s'ha declarat oficialment, onze setmanes després, l'aixecament de la quarantena pel coronavirus . L'epicentre de la pandèmia mundial intentarà recuperar, de mica en mica, la normalitat. Aquest, però, és encara un escenari llunyà. Els seus ciutadans podran viatjar de nou per tota la Xina, però es mantindran algunes restriccions.A Wuhan, la crisi sanitària ha deixat unes 2.500 persones mortes i un pic de 50.000 contagis, sempre segons dades oficials. Tot i així, l'aixecament de la quarantena és una fita de gran importància simbòlica per a la Xina i per a la resta de països que es troben en plena lluita contra la Covid-19.És per això que les façanes dels edificis s'han convertit aquest dimecres en pantalles gegants on s'hi han projectat imatges i els terrats, en l'escenari d'espectacles de llums impressionants. Tot seguit, un recull de vídeos del primer pas dels seus ciutadans cap a recuperar les seves vides.

