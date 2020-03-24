Logotip de NacióDigital
Greta Thunberg, aïllada: «Em sentia cansada, tenia calfreds»

L'ecologista adolescent de Suècia va decidir fa deu dies tancar-se a casa per fatiga, tos i calfreds

per NacióDigital , 24 de març de 2020 a les 18:43 |
L'activista ecologista Greta Thunberg es troba aïllada per símptomes d'un possible contagi de coronavirus. Segons ha explicat ella mateixa a través del seu compte d'Instagram, l'adolescent fa deu dies que va sentir calfreds, a més d'una mica de tos i cansament.

Tant ella com el seu pare van decidir aïllar-se per protegir a la seva mare i germana d'un possible contagi de Covid-19. Tot i això, l'ecologista de Suècia ha explicat que els seus símptomes han estat lleus i demana a tota la població que es mantingui a casa perquè la propagació "és molt ràpida" i pot afectar de diferent manera a diverses persones. A Suècia no es fan proves de coronavirus si no es requereix una hospitalització o és un cas greu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Una publicación compartida de Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) el



