Greta Thunberg, aïllada: «Em sentia cansada, tenia calfreds»

L'activista ecologista Greta Thunberg es troba aïllada per símptomes d'un possible contagi de coronavirus. Segons ha explicat ella mateixa a través del seu compte d'Instagram, l'adolescent fa deu dies que va sentir calfreds, a més d'una mica de tos i cansament.Tant ella com el seu pare van decidir aïllar-se per protegir a la seva mare i germana d'un possible contagi de Covid-19. Tot i això, l'ecologista de Suècia ha explicat que els seus símptomes han estat lleus i demana a tota la població que es mantingui a casa perquè la propagació "és molt ràpida" i pot afectar de diferent manera a diverses persones. A Suècia no es fan proves de coronavirus si no es requereix una hospitalització o és un cas greu.

