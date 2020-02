When you can't get any masks, but still need to make a trip to the hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak. ⁠ ⁠ A woman was captured wearing a giraffe costume when she visited a hospital in southwestern China’s Sichuan province.⁠ ⁠ She said her masks have expired, so she wore a costume for protection.

