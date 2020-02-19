Onze morts en dos tirotejos racistes a Alemanya

#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities following shooting incident in German town of Hanau - BILD newspaper
pic.twitter.com/qKZH5UiXR1 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) February 19, 2020
#BREAKING: 8 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting incident in German town of Hanau - German newspaper 'BILD'— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) February 19, 2020
pic.twitter.com/7VDo219CQw
El presumpte autor dels fets ha deixat una carta i un vídeo al seu domicili on reivindica la massacre, segons afirma el diari "Bild". En el text diu que hi ha alguns pobles que si no poden ser expulsats d'Alemanya, cal que siguin exterminats.
Hanau Mass Shooting:
- 8 dead, several injured, after shootings in Hanau, Germany
- Shootings took place in two shisha bars
- At least one suspect reportedly apprehended
- Hanau is about 25 kilometers away from Frankfurtpic.twitter.com/PDIF1VYq8j — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 19, 2020
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.