Onze morts en dos tirotejos racistes a Alemanya

#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities following shooting incident in German town of Hanau - BILD newspaper



pic.twitter.com/qKZH5UiXR1 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) February 19, 2020

#BREAKING: 8 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting incident in German town of Hanau - German newspaper 'BILD'

pic.twitter.com/7VDo219CQw — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) February 19, 2020

Hanau Mass Shooting:

- 8 dead, several injured, after shootings in Hanau, Germany

- Shootings took place in two shisha bars

- At least one suspect reportedly apprehended

- Hanau is about 25 kilometers away from Frankfurtpic.twitter.com/PDIF1VYq8j — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 19, 2020

Onze persones han mort i quatre més han resultat ferides de gravetat en dos tirotejos que s'han registrat aquest dimecres a la nit a la localitat d'Hanau, a l'oest d'Alemanya, en dos bars freqüentats per la comunitat kurda. L’assassí ha estat trobat sense vida al seu domicili, al costat d’un altre cadàver que sembla ser el de la seva mare.L’agressor, un home de 43 anys i de nacionalitat alemanya, tenia llicència d’armes de caça. Al seu cotxe hi han trobat munició, segons la premsa local. La Fiscalia alemanya ha confirmat el mòbil racista i investiga l'acte com un "atemptat d'ultradreta".La policia ha explicat que el primer tiroteig es va produir des d'un vehicle fosc i es va adreçar a un bar de fumadors al centre de la ciutat. A continuació, el mateix cotxe s'ha desplaçat cap a un altre local del mateix estil per dur a terme el segon tiroteig, segons ha recollit el diari local 'Frankfurter Allgemeine'.L'alcalde d'Hanau, una ciutat de 100.000 habitants propera a Frankfurt, ha parlat d'una "nit terrible" que "serà recordada durant molt de temps amb tristesa", i ha demanat als veïns de la ciutat "que no participin en l'especulació" i deixin treballar la Policia.El presumpte autor dels fets ha deixat una carta i un vídeo al seu domicili on reivindica la massacre, segons afirma el diari "Bild". En el text diu que hi ha alguns pobles que si no poden ser expulsats d'Alemanya, cal que siguin exterminats.Al vídeo, l'autor dels fets diu enviar "un missatge personal a tots els nord-americans" per advertir-los que als Estats Units hi ha instal·lacions militars subterrànies en què "es maltracta i es mata als nens", i "es rendeix culte al dimoni". L'home apel·la als nord-americans "a despertar i a exercir resistència".

