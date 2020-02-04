Un activista d'extrema dreta denunciarà l'NFL per 867 bilions de dòlars pel ball «pornogràfic» de Shakira i JLo

Per aquest motiu, l'activista ha anunciat en el seu web show "Coach Dave LIVE" que està preparant una demanda de 867 bilions de dòlars contra l'NFL, Pepsi i la companyia de cable local per "ser complaents amb la pornografia dirigida a menors".
Dave Daubenmire is hoping to sue the NFL over the Super Bowl halftime show because "viewing what you put on that screen put me in danger of hellfire." https://t.co/VMewUcyJO0 pic.twitter.com/0YD33SjXYL— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 4, 2020
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.