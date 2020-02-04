Logotip de NacióDigital
Un activista d'extrema dreta denunciarà l'NFL per 867 bilions de dòlars pel ball «pornogràfic» de Shakira i JLo

El nord-americà critica el show musical de les dues cantants durant la mitja part del partit de la Super Bowl

per NacióDigital , 8 de febrer de 2020 a les 17:24 |

Polèmica pel show musical durant el descans de Super Bowl; concretament pel ball de Jennifer López i Shakira. Un activista cristià d'extrema dreta ha declarat que l'esdeveniment va posar a la seva ànima "en perill del foc infernal", i denuncia que no s'avisés als menors del contingut "pornogràfic". Per aquest motiu, l'activista ha anunciat en el seu web show "Coach Dave LIVE" que està preparant una demanda de 867 bilions de dòlars contra l'NFL, Pepsi i la companyia de cable local per "ser complaents amb la pornografia dirigida a menors".


L'espectacle, que ha tingut lloc a la gespa del Hard Rock Stadium de Miami, ha comptat amb més de 120 milions de teleespectadors arreu del món. El partit, que enfrontava als Kansas City Chiefs i als San Francisco 49ers, ha acabat amb victòria del primer conjunt (31-20).

 

