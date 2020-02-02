Abatut un home que havia apunyalat diverses persones a Londres

3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham #news pic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc— Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.
The scene has been fully contained.
We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
Please use common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of the #Streatham incident, including images of the officers involved.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
My statement on today's incident in #Streatham: pic.twitter.com/sDsJlVcyNq— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 2, 2020
Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020
