Abatut un home que havia apunyalat diverses persones a Londres

3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham #news pic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc — Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Please use common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of the #Streatham incident, including images of the officers involved. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020

La Policia de Londres ha abatut a trets aquest diumenge en ple carrer un home després que aquest hagués apunyalat diversos vianants a la capital britànica. Des del cos s'està investigant els fets com un atac terrorista. Segons fonts presencials citades per la premsa britànica, el presumpte terrorista duia un matxet i explosius simulats.Els serveis d'emergència han rebut l'avís a les 13:58 h (14.58 h a la Península) i els fets han tingut lloc a Streatham High Road, un transitat carrer comercial a la meitat sud de la ciutat, que la Policia ha tallat arran de l'incident. De moment, el cos policial ha anunciat via Twitter que hi ha, com a mínim, dues persones ferides. Fins ara no hi ha víctimes mortals més enllà del perpetrador de l'atac.Alguns testimonis parlen de tres vianants apunyalats. Fonts de la Policia informen que no es té constància que l'atacant actués acompanyat i que de moment la situació es troba "normalitzada".Fa tot just un mes, en un incident similar, una persona va ser assassinada i d'altres van resultar ferides quan una persona va atacar a vianants indiscriminadamant a París. D'aquesta manera, si les sospites de la Policia de Londres i Scotland Yard, aquest seria el segon atac terrorista a Europa el 2020.D'altra banda, la Policia Metropolitana de la capital britànica ha volgut demanat als usuaris de les xarxes socials "sentit comú" a l'hora de compartir imatges sensibles.L'alcalde de Londres, Sadiq Khan, ha volgut donar les gràcies en un comunicat difós a través de xarxes socials a la policia i als serveis d'emergència. A més, ha volgut deixar ben clar que a Londres "els terroristes mai dividiran la ciutat ni destruiran la seva manera de viure". Per altra banda, el president del Regne Unit, el conservador Boris Johnson, ha volgut donar les gràcies als cossos de seguretat i emergències i ha tingut un record per les víctimes i els afectats.

