VÍDEOS i FOTOS El Regne Unit celebra oficialment el Brexit

The Brexit Celebration is underway! https://t.co/zFw0zEdLr8— The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) January 31, 2020
Nigel Farage: "This is the greatest moment in modern British history."
Do you agree?@nigel_farage | #Brexit | #BrexitCelebration pic.twitter.com/jtCIaF1Uo4 — LBC (@LBC) February 1, 2020
We did it! We're out! We have FINALLY left the EU! ✊🇬🇧🥳#BrexitCelebration #BrexitDay #BrexitParty pic.twitter.com/5IX7bFwVNT— News Addict 🇬🇧 (@addicted2newz) February 1, 2020
"You can see flowers being laid to mark Britain's exit from the EU.. and tealights being lit."@jamesmatthewsky is in Edinburgh near the Scottish Parliament and speaks to individuals who say they are "unhappy" about #Brexit. #BrexitDay live: https://t.co/mr0vtdLS6P pic.twitter.com/HEf0YB3meB— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020
