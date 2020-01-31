Logotip de NacióDigital
internacional

VÍDEOS i FOTOS El Regne Unit celebra oficialment el Brexit

Milers de britànics han sortit al carrer a Londres, mentre el govern ha organitzat una celebració

per NacióDigital , 31 de gener de 2020 a les 23:05 |
El Regne Unit ha deixat oficialment la Unió Europea. A les 00h d'aquest dissabte 1 de febrer de 2020 l'estat britànic ha abandonat l'organització europea. Per celebrar aquesta fita el govern de Boris Johnson i diversos actors polítics que han protagonitzat la sortida de la Unió, com Nigel Farage i el Brexit Party, s'han reunit la passada nit en una festa. MIlers de ciutadans han sortit també al carrer per celebrar-ho.
 
En altres zones de la ciutat diversos partidaris de mantenir-se a la Unió Europea, com els nacionalistes escocesos, han volgut mostrar el seu rebuig al Brexit i han fet una contramanifestació amb banderes europees i mostres contràries de la sortida.

 

 

 

 

Arxivat a:
Internacional, Unió Europea, Regne Unit, Boris Johnson, Brexit, Brexit Party, Nigel Farage
