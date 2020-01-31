VÍDEOS i FOTOS El Regne Unit celebra oficialment el Brexit

The Brexit Celebration is underway! https://t.co/zFw0zEdLr8 — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) January 31, 2020

"You can see flowers being laid to mark Britain's exit from the EU.. and tealights being lit."@jamesmatthewsky is in Edinburgh near the Scottish Parliament and speaks to individuals who say they are "unhappy" about #Brexit. #BrexitDay live: https://t.co/mr0vtdLS6P pic.twitter.com/HEf0YB3meB — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020

El Regne Unit ha deixat oficialment la Unió Europea. A les 00h d'aquest dissabte 1 de febrer de 2020 l'estat britànic ha abandonat l'organització europea. Per celebrar aquesta fita el govern de Boris Johnson i diversos actors polítics que han protagonitzat la sortida de la Unió, com Nigel Farage i el Brexit Party, s'han reunit la passada nit en una festa. MIlers de ciutadans han sortit també al carrer per celebrar-ho.En altres zones de la ciutat diversos partidaris de mantenir-se a la Unió Europea, com els nacionalistes escocesos, han volgut mostrar el seu rebuig al Brexit i han fet una contramanifestació amb banderes europees i mostres contràries de la sortida.

