VÍDEO El Regne Unit celebra oficialment el Brexit

El país britànic marxa aquesta mitjanit de la Unió Europea amb una festa a Londres

per NacióDigital , 31 de gener de 2020 a les 23:05 |

El Regne Unit oficialment deixa la Unió Europea. A les 00h d'aquest dissabte1 de febrer de 2020 (una hora més a Catalunya) l'estat britànic abandona l'organització europea i consolida el Brexit. Per celebrar aquesta fita el govern de Boris Johnson i diversos actors polítics que han protagonitzat la sortida de la Unió, com Nigel Farage i el Brexit Party, es reuneixen aquesta nit a Londres en una festa.

 
En altres zones de la ciutat diversos partidaris de mantenir-se a la Unió Europea, com els nacionalistes escocesos, han volgut mostrar el seu rebuig al Brexit i han fet una contramanifestació amb banderes europees i mostres contràries de la sortida.

 

 

