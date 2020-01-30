VÍDEO Els comentaris masclistes d'un jugador de l'NBA a un rival que indignen la xarxa: «Juga com una dona»

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like"
- Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020
Siri define 'soft.'— AJ Gonzalez⚾ (@AJontheguitar) January 30, 2020
Siri: a 13-36 team whose players have mouths bigger than their game.
"Jugar com una dona? L'equip de la meva dona és més dur que el vostre equip NBA. Potser necessites més tendències femenines i així podreu guanyar algun partit":
Play like women?....my women's team is tougher than your NBA team. Maybe you need some female tendencies and you could win a few games.— Chad Jones (@CoachChadJones) January 30, 2020
"Homes referint-se a altres homes com a dones per a insultar-los, encara és un fet l'any 2020. És patètic".
Men still referring to other men as woman to insult them still a thing in 2020. Just call him pathetic instead— Kyle Ivie (@Ivie85) January 30, 2020
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.