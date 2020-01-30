VÍDEO Els comentaris masclistes d'un jugador de l'NBA a un rival que indignen la xarxa: «Juga com una dona»

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like"



- Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

Siri define 'soft.'



Siri: a 13-36 team whose players have mouths bigger than their game. — AJ Gonzalez⚾ (@AJontheguitar) January 30, 2020

Play like women?....my women's team is tougher than your NBA team. Maybe you need some female tendencies and you could win a few games. — Chad Jones (@CoachChadJones) January 30, 2020

Men still referring to other men as woman to insult them still a thing in 2020. Just call him pathetic instead — Kyle Ivie (@Ivie85) January 30, 2020

Nou episodi masclista en el món de l'esport d'elit. El jugador dels New York Knicks, Marcus Morris, ha carregat contra un rival amb comentaris masclistes i pejoratius contra les dones. En els moments finals del partit que enfrontaven els Knicks amb els Memphis Grizzlies, Jae Crowder ha intentat un triple quan el joc estava parat a falta de 40 segons, un gest que han interpretat de manera molt negativa els jugadors de Nova York.Elfrid Payton, company de Marcus Morris, ha empès amb duresa a Crowder i ha iniciat una baralla entre ambdós equips, que ha acabat amb expulsions i possibles sancions. Morris, al vestuari i quan la premsa ha volgut preguntar-li pel moment, ha dit que Crowder "té moltes tendències femenines a la pista". Mantenint el seu discurs, ha reblat que "és molt débil" i "juga com una dona".La xarxa ha reaccionat de manera molt crítica amb l'integrant de l'equip de Nova York, carregant contra ell per aquests comentaris masclistes i denigrant per a les dones, incloses moltes jugadores de la WNBA (la màxima lliga de bàsquet dels Estats Units)."Siri, defineix débil". "Siri: un equip que porta 13 victòries i 36 derrotes amb uns jugadors que tenen boques més grans que el seu propi joc"."Jugar com una dona? L'equip de la meva dona és més dur que el vostre equip NBA. Potser necessites més tendències femenines i així podreu guanyar algun partit":"Homes referint-se a altres homes com a dones per a insultar-los, encara és un fet l'any 2020. És patètic".

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor