La darrera actualització de l'app de Twitter dona problemes

Per solucionar el problema, l'usuari pot entrar a les propietats de l'aplicació, entrar a "Emmagatzematge" i esborrar la memòria cau fent clic a "Esborrar les dades".
We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020
