La darrera actualització de l'app de Twitter dona problemes

La xarxa social recomana als usuaris que mantinguin la versió antiga als seus mòbils

per NacióDigital , 22 de gener de 2020 a les 18:42 |
L'última actualització de Twitter per a dispositius Android, la versió 8.28, inclou un error que fa que l'aplicació es bloquegi a l'hora d'obrir-la. L'equip tècnic de la xarxa social ha reconegut el problema d'aquesta versió, que es va presentar dimarts a Play Store, i ha suggerit als usuaris que no actualizin l'app.

Twitter també ha advertit que el suport tècnic investiga el problema i ha demanat disculpes "pels inconvenients que ha provocat" als usuaris. Per solucionar el problema, l'usuari pot entrar a les propietats de l'aplicació, entrar a "Emmagatzematge" i esborrar la memòria cau fent clic a "Esborrar les dades".


A més es recomana que els qui encara no hagin instal·lat la nova versió de Twitter deshabilitin l'actualització automàtica de les aplicacions a Play Store.

 

