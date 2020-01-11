Una vintena de joves d'entre 15 i 21 anys viuen en una luxosa mansió als EUA fent vídeos virals

Hype House. Aquest és el nom amb què es coneix la mansió Tik Tok: una impressionant casa situada a Los Angeles, als Estats Units, on conviuen 18 adolescents d'entre 15 i 21 anys que es dediquen a crear contingut en la popular xarxa social de vídeos curts que dona nom a l'edifici.Segons han explicat en una entrevista a The New York Times, només quatre d'ells hi viuen de manera permanent: Chade Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Daisy Keech i Kouvr Annon. Tots quatre acumulen desenes de milions de seguidors en els seus perfils a Tik Tok. La resta hi inverteix la majoria d'hores del dia i utilitza els espais de la mansió per treballar: gravar vídeos, fer sessions de fotos, realitzar reunions de feina amb empreses...De fet, els 18 tik tokers que conviuen en aquesta casa asseguren que van decidir llogar-la per poder tenir un espai de treball "tranquil i inspirador". Aquests són alguns dels vídeos gravats a l'Hype House, que s'ha acabat convertint en un compte compartit a la resta de xarxes socials que, per exemple, a Instagra suma gairebé sis milions de seguidors.

