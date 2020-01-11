Logotip de NacióDigital
Una vintena de joves d'entre 15 i 21 anys viuen en una luxosa mansió als EUA fent vídeos virals

Tots ells són estrelles de la popular xarxa social Tik Tok, on acumulen centenars de milions de seguidors

per Redacció , 17 de gener de 2020 a les 17:12 |
Hype House. Aquest és el nom amb què es coneix la mansió Tik Tok: una impressionant casa situada a Los Angeles, als Estats Units, on conviuen 18 adolescents d'entre 15 i 21 anys que es dediquen a crear contingut en la popular xarxa social de vídeos curts que dona nom a l'edifici.

Segons han explicat en una entrevista a The New York Times, només quatre d'ells hi viuen de manera permanent: Chade Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Daisy Keech i Kouvr Annon. Tots quatre acumulen desenes de milions de seguidors en els seus perfils a Tik Tok. La resta hi inverteix la majoria d'hores del dia i utilitza els espais de la mansió per treballar: gravar vídeos, fer sessions de fotos, realitzar reunions de feina amb empreses...


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The squad❤️

Una publicación compartida de Hype House (@thehypehousela) el


De fet, els 18 tik tokers que conviuen en aquesta casa asseguren que van decidir llogar-la per poder tenir un espai de treball "tranquil i inspirador". Aquests són alguns dels vídeos gravats a l'Hype House, que s'ha acabat convertint en un compte compartit a la resta de xarxes socials que, per exemple, a Instagra suma gairebé sis milions de seguidors.


 
@thehypehouse

lilhuddy charlidamelio 😂 also shout-out tovfurniture for the couches

♬ original sound - thehypehouse


 
@thehypehouse

Avani quit avani jack.wright jameswrightt

♬ Yellow Hearts by Ant Saunders - goalsounds
@thehypehouse

sherinicolee addisonre k0uvr

♬ original sound - kallidec
@thehypehouse

*charlidamelio is punching the air* lilhuddy avani

♬ VIBEZ - DaBaby
@thehypehouse

Welcome to our house! alexwaarren k0uvr

♬ Hard (feat. Tay-K and BlocBoy JB) - No Jumper

 

