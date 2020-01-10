Logotip de NacióDigital
VÍDEOS «Un violador al teu camí», al judici contra Harvey Weinstein

Un centenar de dones canten l'himne feminista a les portes del jutjat de Nova York on processen el productor

per NacióDigital , 11 de gener de 2020 a les 19:59
Un centenar de dones van cantar aquest divendres Un violador al teu camí a les portes del jutjat de Nova York on jutgen el productor cinematogràfic Harvey Weinstein, acusat de violació i agressions sexuals. La performance va néixer del col·lectiu xilè LasTesis contra la violència masclista en el marc de les protestes del novembre al país sud-americà. La cançó ha recorregut ciutats d'arreu del món.


A l'acció organitzada per col·lectius feministes va entonar en castellà i en anglès el que s'ha convertit en l'himne contra la violència sexual. És un judici molt esperat per les feministes integrants del moviment #MeToo, sorgit per l'allau de denúncies contra els suposats abusos sistemàtics d'un dels homes més poderosos de Hollywood.

 

Arxivat a:
Internacional, agressió sexual, abusos sexuals, Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood, Nova York, feminisme, Un violador en tu camino
