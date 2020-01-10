VÍDEOS «Un violador al teu camí», al judici contra Harvey Weinstein

Shouting, "The rapist is you!" directly at the courthouse where Harvey Weinsten is currently on trial was cathartic.



(I'm in the green bandanna for solidarity w Argentine women 🇦🇷✊🏼) #LasTesis #ItsNotOurFault #MeToo pic.twitter.com/mJaID18eRV — Kate "Ratify ERA & also NO War with Iran" Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) January 10, 2020

An hour or so into jury selection, we heard a flash mob outside banging pots and pans while chanting, “The rapist is you!” in Spanish & English. The defense unsuccessfully requested today’s jury pool be stricken. Judge Burke said he anticipates they won’t be the last flash mob. pic.twitter.com/mODyoJjkkM — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) January 10, 2020

Un centenar de dones van cantar aquest divendres Un violador al teu camí a les portes del jutjat de Nova York on jutgen el productor cinematogràfic Harvey Weinstein, acusat de violació i agressions sexuals.La performance va néixer del col·lectiu xilè LasTesis contra la violència masclista en el marc de les protestes del novembre al país sud-americà. La cançó ha recorregut ciutats d'arreu del món.A l'acció organitzada per col·lectius feministes va entonar en castellà i en anglès el que s'ha convertit en l'himne contra la violència sexual.És un judici molt esperat per les feministes integrants del moviment #MeToo, sorgit per l'allau de denúncies contra els suposats abusos sistemàtics d'un dels homes més poderosos de Hollywood.

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor