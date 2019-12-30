VÍDEO La surrealista resposta de Rosalía a Obama després d'incloure-la al seu llistat musical del 2019

Tasteeeeeee — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) December 30, 2019

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

L'expresident dels Estats Units, Barack Obama, es va sumar al fenomen Rosalía i la va incloure entre els artistes i les cançons que més ha escoltat (i li han agradat) de tot l'any 2019. El millor, però, ha arribat després. La cantant de Sant Esteve Sesrovires va contestar Obama a través del seu compte de Twitter amb una sola paraula.Milers d'usuaris l'han felicitada i a més s'han petat de riure per com l'artista respon a una de les persones més influents del món, a més d'haver estat la més poderosa durant vuit anys.L'anterior inquilí de La Casa Blanca ha anat confeccionant llistats de les pel·lícules, sèries i altres matèries que més li han agradat d'aquest any que deixem enrere. Ahir va ser el torn de les cançons, amb la cantant de Sant Esteve Sesrovires com una de les protagonistes.Al llistat s'hi poden veure diversos gèneres musicals, des del hip hop fins al country. Artistes com Frank Ocean, Ozuna, Alicia Keys, Joe Henry o Beyoncé consagren la llista de l'expresident dels EEUU. Obama va ampliar els seus llistats amb les seves pel·lícules preferides de tot el 2019, sumant-hi una extensa llista més de llibres.

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor