música

VÍDEO La surrealista resposta de Rosalía a Obama després d'incloure-la al seu llistat musical del 2019

L'anterior president dels Estats Units va publicar al seu compte de Twitter la música que més li ha agradat de tot l'any

per NacióDigital , 2 de gener de 2020 a les 21:23 |

L'expresident dels Estats Units, Barack Obama, es va sumar al fenomen Rosalía i la va incloure entre els artistes i les cançons que més ha escoltat (i li han agradat) de tot l'any 2019. El millor, però, ha arribat després. La cantant de Sant Esteve Sesrovires va contestar Obama a través del seu compte de Twitter amb una sola paraula.

 

Milers d'usuaris l'han felicitada i a més s'han petat de riure per com l'artista respon a una de les persones més influents del món, a més d'haver estat la més poderosa durant vuit anys.


L'anterior inquilí de La Casa Blanca ha anat confeccionant llistats de les pel·lícules, sèries i altres matèries que més li han agradat d'aquest any que deixem enrere. Ahir va ser el torn de les cançons, amb la cantant de Sant Esteve Sesrovires com una de les protagonistes.
 

Al llistat s'hi poden veure diversos gèneres musicals, des del hip hop fins al country. Artistes com Frank Ocean, Ozuna, Alicia Keys, Joe Henry o Beyoncé consagren la llista de l'expresident dels EEUU. Obama va ampliar els seus llistats amb les seves pel·lícules preferides de tot el 2019, sumant-hi una extensa llista més de llibres.
 
 
 

 

