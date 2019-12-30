Logotip de NacióDigital
música

VÍDEO Obama se suma al fenomen Rosalía i la inclou en el seu llistat de millors cançons de 2019

L'anterior president dels Estats Units publica al seu compte de Twitter la música que més li ha agradat de tot l'any

per NacióDigital , 31 de desembre de 2019 a les 09:15 |

L'expresident dels Estats Units, Barack Obama, se suma al fenomen Rosalía i la inclou entre els artistes i les cançons que més ha escoltat (i li han agradat) de tot l'any 2019. L'anterior inquilí de La Casa Blanca ha anat confeccionant llistats de les pel·lícules, sèries i altres matèries que més li han agradat d'aquest any que deixem enrere. Ahir va ser el torn de les cançons, amb la cantant de Sant Esteve Sesrovires com una de les protagonistes.

 
Al llistat s'hi poden veure diversos gèneres musicals, des del hip hop fins al country. Artistes com Frank Ocean, Ozuna, Alicia Keys, Joe Henry o Beyoncé consagren la llista de l'expresident dels EEUU. Obama va ampliar els seus llistats amb les seves pel·lícules preferides de tot el 2019, sumant-hi una extensa llista més de llibres.

 
 

 

 

Arxivat a:
Cultura, Barack Obama, Rosalía, música
