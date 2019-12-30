VÍDEO Obama se suma al fenomen Rosalía i la inclou en el seu llistat de millors cançons de 2019

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019
As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019
Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019
