Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
﻿
CIÈNCIA

Un cuc amb forma de penis envaeix les platges de Califòrnia

Les últimes tempestes que han devastat la costa nord californiana han deixat, de manera sorprenent, milers d'aquests animals a les superfícies d'algunes zones del litoral

per NacióDigital , 14 de desembre de 2019 a les 15:00 |
El cuc és conegut com a | Creative Commons
Algunes platges de Califòrnia s'han despertat amb una imatge molt inusual aquests dies: milers de cucs marins amb forma de penis han envaït la superfície del litoral després de les últimes tempestes que han devastat la zona. Una de les platges que oferia un dels panorames més impactants ha estat la de Drake's Beach, a uns 80 quilòmetres de Sant Francisco.

La zona estava coberta per milers d'aquests cucs, també coneguts col·loquialment com a "peix penis", nom que ve de la seva semblança amb el genitals humans masculins. Encara que el nom científic d'aquesta espècia, molt apreciada en la cuina nipona, és el d'"Urechis unicinctus". 


Molts de curiosos s'han desplaçat fins a la platja nordamericana per fer treure fotografies a aquest animal, on es poden veure espècimens de fins a 25 centímetres.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

A post shared by Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) on

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
També et pot interessar, A la xarxa, cuc, peix penis, forma, platges, Califòrni, envaeix
Participació