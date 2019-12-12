La lluna del gel: així ha estat l'última lluna plena de l'any i de la dècada

One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks this weekend#Geminids #MeteorShower #NASAhttps://t.co/6c30LfgRkE pic.twitter.com/NAm5qy80Zk— Barrie 360 (@Barrie360) December 12, 2019
Parker's cameras — designed to image the corona and solar wind — have captured the first-ever views of the extremely faint dust trail that creates the #Geminids meteor shower on Earth each December. These images are helping scientists study the dust trail in new ways. pic.twitter.com/SNmKA00KI3— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 11, 2019
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.