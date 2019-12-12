Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
﻿
Astronomia

La lluna del gel: així ha estat l'última lluna plena de l'any i de la dècada

S'ha pogut observar des de molts punts del territori

per Redacció , 12 de desembre de 2019 a les 19:01 |
La lluna de Gel, l'última de la dècada. | Cedida
Aquesta nit hem pogut observar la darrera lluna plena de la dècada, coneguda com lluna de gel. La lluna era visible des de bona part del territori, ja que els cels de la majoria de comarques eren nítids a causa de les darreres ventades. La vista és realment espectacular.

Segons expliquen els científics, el nostre satèl·lit entra en l'última fase plena del 2019, coneguda a Amèrica del Nord com la "Lluna del Gel" o la "Lluna Freda" perquè succeeix en l'època de l'any en què les nits són més llargues i fredes al nostre hemisferi. Acomiadem desembre amb aires d'hivern i una bonica lluna plena.


A Catalunya l'hem vist totalment plena a primera hora del matí, a les 06:12h d'aquest 12 de desembre.

Parlant de fenomens astronòmics, cal recordar que la pluja d'estrelles coneguda com "els Gemínids" es podrà veure a casa nostra també durant aquest mes. De fet, tot això passarà des del dia 12 de desembre fins al 15, per tant, les dues cites tan interessants s'han ajuntat per acomiadar l'any i la dècada del 2010.

 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Territorials, Societat, luna de hielo, lluna de gel, astronomia, geminids, lluna plena 2019, Observatori de l'Ebre, Observatori Astronòmic Nacional
Participació