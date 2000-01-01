The AP7 is cleared but the Tsunami remains

The operative coordinated by the French Gendarmerie and the Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra, with 20 detentions, cleared the thousands of people who were blocking the highway at Pertús in North Catalonia, in a little less than three hours. The Tsunami shifted their actions, however, a few kilometers away to La Jonquera.
The movement called on people to paralyze the NII local roadway, full of trucks that weren't able to move because of the stoppage on the AP7 highway. The new phase of the protest became a game of cat and mouse through the border town of La Jonquera. The protesters moved all around the municipality, trying to avoid the ample Catalan police and Guardia Civil cordon on the road. The blockades have been maintained since noon. Meanwhile, more and more people continue to arrive from different parts of the Catalan territory.
Collapsing the Basque Country
The other piece of the Tsunami's reaction to the clearing consisted of a call to bring the highway blockage to the Basque Country. The action, entitled “Operation Snail” calls on the citizenry to go to Behobia to close the border there between the Spanish and French States.
