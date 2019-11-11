Dripping water hollows out stone

“One thing is clear: if we don't do anything, there won't be any movement.” That's how Xavi, who is 37 and from the town of Arbeca, reacts when he is asked if he thinks the border blockade organized by Tsunami Democratic will be good for anything. He, like so many others, got up early in the morning and watched the sunrise from his car, on his way to Northern Catalonia (across the French border). The last time he got up so early? October 1, 2017 to defend his local polling station during the referendum.It's not necessary to ask him anything else. After a few seconds in silence, he continues his thought: “We are like a drop of water, patient and persistent, that little by little hollows out a hole in a stone.” The drop is the independence movement that has mobilized almost every day since the sentences and long jail terms against Catalan political and social leaders were handed down. The stone is the Spanish State. “The path is long, but we will not give up,” he concludes.Xavi has come to Pertús with his long-time group of friends. They will stay until "Wednesday or how ever long it takes". Pep and Ingrid have come with the same plan. He is retired and didn't have to ask for the day off. She did. “Who knows if when I go back to work, they tell me they don't need me anymore,” she laughs. Though she's half joking, she assures me that she's willing to lose her job in order to "keep fighting".None of them, not Xavi or his friends, or Pep or Ingrid, have brought food for three days. No problem. A few minutes after blocking the road, while a few volunteers set up the stage, some others organized the kitchen area. From first thing in the morning, there were several boxes of fruit, and many others with sandwiches and dozens of huge jugs of the best ally against the cold: broth.Lunch was served at 2pm. Half an hour earlier there was already a line. You know how getting up early gives you an appetite. Everybody who didn't bring food from home was able to eat there. The idea of the organizers is that it work this way as long as the protest continues. To finance this meal and others, there is a solidarity box.The battle of the drop against the stone that Xavi explained is and will be long. The blockade at La Jonquera also intends to be long. The music on the stage makes the time go by more pleasantly... a book, a football for kicking around, or a political debate on "what should we do now in Madrid?" are also good choices. The drop, for now, intends to stay at La Jonquera for 72 hours. This hole is going to take a while.Article traduït per Liz Castro.

