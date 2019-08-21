Logotip de NacióDigital
La curiosa comunitat de veïns que sembla feta per extraterrestres

Unes imatges d'una urbanització danesa han sorprès milers d'internautes d'arreu del món

10 d'octubre de 2019 a les 17:30
Circle Gardens, a Copenhaguen. | Europa Press
Situada a les afores de Copenhaguen (Dinamarca), Brondby Haveby és una urbanització formada per diferents jardins comunitaris en forma circular. Per als amants de les conspiracions, a priori pot semblar obra d'una antiga civilització alienígena a la Terra però aquesta peculiar creació urbana no és obra de la casualitat.

La comunitat té aquesta distribució per tres principals motius: fomentar la interacció dels seus residents, oferir un espai de refugi del bullici de la ciutat i oferir als veïns l'oportunitat de realitzar activitats a l'aire lliure com la jardineria, entre d'altres.

 
Però no tothom té l'oportunitat de tenir una casa així. De fet, un dels requisits per obtenir una parcel·la és acreditar la propietat d'una residència permanent en un radi de 20 quilòmetres.

Les cases, que estan inspirades en antics poblats creats al voltant d'un pou central, fan uns 50 metres quadrats i estan pensades per a estades curtes de caràcter vacacional. Els residents s'hi estan entre els mesos d'abril i octubre i els caps de setmana al llarg de tot l'any. 

Aquesta urbanització no és novetat d'aquest any, però unes imatges aèries del fotògraf Henry Do s'han fet virals i milers d'internautes han pogut gaudir d'una perspectiva diferent de les peculiars formes d'aquesta comunitat danesa.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Round Gardens 🍀🌳 // Unreal how my recent images from here went crazy viral... I put together this video to hopefully help everyone understand more about this phenomenon allotment gardens. These 12 circular community gardens were designed by the genius landscape architect Erik Mygind as a place where people can get away from the stresses of apartment living, plant some fruit trees and to relax on the weekend. Typical rent per garden is around $150/month. Due to zoning restrictions, people can only live on the property 6 months out of the year. The intention behind this unique layout was to mimic the traditional patterns of the 18th century Danish villages, where people would use the middle as a focal point for hanging out, mingle and social interchange between neighbors. To create somewhat of a privacy between each gardens, the bordering hedges are slanted towards the middle and being used for parking purposes as you can see from the video. Love it or hate it, I hope you'll enjoy this video & share it to those that take their backyard for granted 😊😁 #amazingdenmark .

Una publicación compartida de Henry Do (@henry_do) el


 

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, Civilització, Alienígens, Dinamarca, Copenhague, Brondby Haveby
