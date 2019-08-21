La curiosa comunitat de veïns que sembla feta per extraterrestres

Però no tothom té l'oportunitat de tenir una casa així. De fet, un dels requisits per obtenir una parcel·la és acreditar la propietat d'una residència permanent en un radi de 20 quilòmetres.

Situada a les afores de Copenhaguen (Dinamarca), Brondby Haveby és una urbanització formada per diferents jardins comunitaris en forma circular. Per als amants de les conspiracions, a priori pot semblar obra d'una antiga civilització alienígena a la Terra però aquesta peculiar creació urbana no és obra de la casualitat.La comunitat té aquesta distribució per tres principals motius: fomentar la interacció dels seus residents, oferir un espai de refugi del bullici de la ciutat i oferir als veïns l'oportunitat de realitzar activitats a l'aire lliure com la jardineria, entre d'altres.Les cases, que estan inspirades en antics poblats creats al voltant d'un pou central, fan uns 50 metres quadrats i estan pensades per a estades curtes de caràcter vacacional. Els residents s'hi estan entre els mesos d'abril i octubre i els caps de setmana al llarg de tot l'any.Aquesta urbanització no és novetat d'aquest any, però unes imatges aèries del fotògraf Henry Do s'han fet virals i milers d'internautes han pogut gaudir d'una perspectiva diferent de les peculiars formes d'aquesta comunitat danesa.

