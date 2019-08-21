La curiosa comunitat de veïns que sembla feta per extraterrestres

The Round Gardens 🍀🌳 // Unreal how my recent images from here went crazy viral... I put together this video to hopefully help everyone understand more about this phenomenon allotment gardens. These 12 circular community gardens were designed by the genius landscape architect Erik Mygind as a place where people can get away from the stresses of apartment living, plant some fruit trees and to relax on the weekend. Typical rent per garden is around $150/month. Due to zoning restrictions, people can only live on the property 6 months out of the year. The intention behind this unique layout was to mimic the traditional patterns of the 18th century Danish villages, where people would use the middle as a focal point for hanging out, mingle and social interchange between neighbors. To create somewhat of a privacy between each gardens, the bordering hedges are slanted towards the middle and being used for parking purposes as you can see from the video. Love it or hate it, I hope you'll enjoy this video & share it to those that take their backyard for granted 😊😁 #amazingdenmark .
