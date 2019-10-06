Logotip de NacióDigital
EVEREST

Kilian Jornet renuncia a fer el cim de l'Everest

L'alpinista català decideix fer marxa enrere a causa de les condicions meteorològiques

per NacióDigital, 6 d'octubre de 2019 a les 17:00
Kilian Jornet en un dels moments del documental «De camí a l'Everest» | TV3
Tornar a fer el cim de l'Everest és un objectiu que Kilian Jornet deixarà per a més endavant. Després que la setmana passada anunciés que tornava a ser a la muntanya més alta del món, finalment no ha ascendit fins al punt més alt a causa de les condicions meteorològiques. Ell mateix ho ha anunciat a través de les xarxes socials, on ha explicat que finalment ha fet marxa enrere, tot i que l'experiència ha estat molt positiva.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This last month I had been in Khumbu valley🇳🇵spending time with my family, training and climbing. Maj had discover those mountains and culture that @tinaemelie and I love so much. The weather has been very challenging with lots of snow and precipitation. I had some climbing projects in mind, depending conditions and time, at the end none of them had been possible for different reasons, but I did really enjoy those mountains despite the bad weather. Last days I could do a light attempt up to around 8300m in a variant of the polish 80’s route in Everest before turning back due to avalanche conditions. Even if it hasn’t been any summit, the experience of a very light expedition, being alone in the mountain and able to check some cool possibilities has been a very interesting and a powerful experience. . It was also very nice to share some meals and talk with other climbers @garrettmadison1 , @andrzejbargiel and team and the @polskihimalaizmzimowy guys! . Now back to lower mountains with plenty of ideas and motivation for the future! 😁 . Thanks @lymbus_life @carlos_llerandi @philippreiter007 for the fun! 💪

Jornet va arribar al camp base de l'Everest a principis de setembre. Tot plegat va transcendir després que mitjans de comunicació del Nepal revelessin que l'alpinista català havia demanat permís per escalar, altra vegada, el cim del món. Unes fotografies de l'alpinista polonès Andrzej Bargiel van refermar la informació.

La primavera de 2017, Jornet va protagonitzar una memorable doble ascensió a l'Everest en només sis dies de diferència i sense fer ús d'oxigen artificial aconseguint completar la segona ascensió en 17 hores des del Camp Base Avançat (6.500 metres) i quedant-se a 15 minuts del rècord històric d'aquest trajecte que Hans Kamerlander va assolir l'any 1996.
 

Kilian Jornet, Andrzej Bargiel i Philipp Reiter, camí del Camp Base de l'Everest Foto: Andrzej Bargiel (Instagram)

 

