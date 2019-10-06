Kilian Jornet renuncia a fer el cim de l'Everest

This last month I had been in Khumbu valley🇳🇵spending time with my family, training and climbing. Maj had discover those mountains and culture that @tinaemelie and I love so much. The weather has been very challenging with lots of snow and precipitation. I had some climbing projects in mind, depending conditions and time, at the end none of them had been possible for different reasons, but I did really enjoy those mountains despite the bad weather. Last days I could do a light attempt up to around 8300m in a variant of the polish 80’s route in Everest before turning back due to avalanche conditions. Even if it hasn’t been any summit, the experience of a very light expedition, being alone in the mountain and able to check some cool possibilities has been a very interesting and a powerful experience. . It was also very nice to share some meals and talk with other climbers @garrettmadison1 , @andrzejbargiel and team and the @polskihimalaizmzimowy guys! . Now back to lower mountains with plenty of ideas and motivation for the future! 😁 . Thanks @lymbus_life @carlos_llerandi @philippreiter007 for the fun! 💪
Kilian Jornet, Andrzej Bargiel i Philipp Reiter, camí del Camp Base de l'Everest Foto: Andrzej Bargiel (Instagram)
