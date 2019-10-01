Logotip de NacióDigital
VÍDEO La policia dispara trets de pistola als manifestants a Hong Kong

Els agents empren les seves armes a molt curta distància, segons les imatges que circulen per la xarxa

per NacióDigital, 1 d'octubre de 2019 a les 12:09 |
Important escalada en la repressió dels manifestants demòcrates a Hong Kong. Agents de policia han disparat amb pistola a manifestants, a molt curta distància, als carrers de l'excolònia britànica, segons es pot apreciar en diversos vídeos que circulen per les xarxes socials. En les imatges es pot apreciar com els manifestants s'enfronten a la policia amb pals, i com almenys un dels agents fa ús de la seva pistola a boca de canó. Es desconeix ara per ara el tipus de projectil que carregava l'arma.
 

 

