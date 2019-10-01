VÍDEO La policia dispara trets de pistola als manifestants a Hong Kong

Here's the shot the #hongkong police fired in case the other guys delete theirs.



One cop's already down, the other surrounded by an armed and violent mob.



Americans should learn from these guys on discipline and restraint. pic.twitter.com/3hsGneeGqM — Bob Lowe (@FxLowe) October 1, 2019

Important escalada en la repressió dels manifestants demòcrates a Hong Kong. Agents de policia han disparat amb pistola a manifestants, a molt curta distància, als carrers de l'excolònia britànica, segons es pot apreciar en diversos vídeos que circulen per les xarxes socials.En les imatges es pot apreciar com els manifestants s'enfronten a la policia amb pals, i com almenys un dels agents fa ús de la seva pistola a boca de canó. Es desconeix ara per ara el tipus de projectil que carregava l'arma.

