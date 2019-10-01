VÍDEO La policia dispara trets de pistola als manifestants a Hong Kong

En les imatges es pot apreciar com els manifestants s'enfronten a la policia amb pals, i com almenys un dels agents fa ús de la seva pistola a boca de canó. Es desconeix ara per ara el tipus de projectil que carregava l'arma.
Another full picture of Hong Kong police chasing the protesters and shoot them intentionally#HongKong #October1st #HongKongProtester #China70years #PoliceBrutalitiy #HongKongPoliceTerrorism pic.twitter.com/rJ6YzYO2Eu— Heath (@Heath45017283) October 1, 2019
Here's the shot the #hongkong police fired in case the other guys delete theirs.
One cop's already down, the other surrounded by an armed and violent mob.
Americans should learn from these guys on discipline and restraint. pic.twitter.com/3hsGneeGqM — Bob Lowe (@FxLowe) October 1, 2019
