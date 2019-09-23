Logotip de NacióDigital
canvi climàtic

VÍDEO L'emocionant discurs de Greta Thunberg a l'ONU: «M'heu robat la infància»

L'activista de 16 anys ha parlat a les Nacions Unides en el marc de les conferències sobre el canvi climàtic

per NacióDigital, 23 de setembre de 2019 a les 22:00 |
"Tot està malament. Jo no hauria de ser aquí, hauria d'estar a l'escola a l'altra banda de l'oceà. M'heu robat els meus somnis i la meva infància amb les vostres paraules buides i, tot i així, sóc una de les afortunades". Aquestes són les paraules de l'activista pel clima Greta Thunberg, de 16 anys, en el seu discurs aquest dilluns a la cimera del clima de l'ONU.
  Visiblement emocionada, Thunberg ha carregat contra els dirigents internacionals per no fer absolutament res per lluitar contra el canvi climàtic i per parlar "només de diners". "Com us atreviu?" ha preguntat amb duresa. L'activista porta des de l'any 2018 lluitant per tot el món contra els efectes del canvi climàtic.

 

