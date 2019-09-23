VÍDEO L'emocionant discurs de Greta Thunberg a l'ONU: «M'heu robat la infància»

Visiblement emocionada, Thunberg ha carregat contra els dirigents internacionals per no fer absolutament res per lluitar contra el canvi climàtic i per parlar "només de diners". "Com us atreviu?" ha preguntat amb duresa. L'activista porta des de l'any 2018 lluitant per tot el món contra els efectes del canvi climàtic.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you." https://t.co/F5Umw55Y5Y pic.twitter.com/K0WxGCeU4A— CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2019
