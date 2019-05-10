Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
﻿
Barcelona

FOTOS Obre el nou hotel de Robert de Niro a Barcelona

L'establiment, de 259 habitacions, incorpora també el primer restaurant Nobu de la ciutat

per NacióDigital, 19 de setembre de 2019 a les 14:22 |
Vista de Montjuïc des d'una de les habitacions de l'hotel. | Nobu Hotel Barcelona
La cadena d'hotels de l'actor de Hollywood Robert de Niro, Nobu Hospitality, ha obert aquest dijous el seu primer hotel a Barcelona a la Torre Catalunya. L'establiment porta el nom de Nobu Hotel Barcelona, i és el quart hotel de la companyia nord-americana a Europa. 

La gestió del nou establiment la comparteixen la cadena de l'actor nord-americà i Selenta Grup, actual gestora que manté la propietat de l'hotel.


Així doncs, el Gran Hotel Torre Catalunya s’ha transformat en el Nobu Hotel Barcelona. Segons un comunicat difós fa uns mesos per l’empresa, l'establiment té 259 habitacions i serà el "referent de la firma [Nobu] al continent" europeu.

A més, incorpora un restaurant del prestigiós xef Nobu Matsuhisa, fundador de la cadena Nobu juntament amb de Niro i el productor Meir Teper. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prepare to be enchanted from the moment you walk into our lobby. #NobuBarcelona #NobuHotels

Una publicación compartida de Nobu Barcelona (@nobubarcelona) el

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Barcelona, Societat, hotel, turisme, Barcelona, Nobu Hospitality, Robert de Niro
Participació