«Friends»: 25 anys de la «sitcom» que va marcar una època

Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I love these guys! @_schwim_ @lisakudrow @mleblanc #seriouslyjen? #youtoomatthew #friends

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Sep 19, 2019 at 9:22am PDT