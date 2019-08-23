Logotip de NacióDigital
cinema

FOTOS Aquestes són les tres noves sèries de Marvel que estrenarà Disney Plus

La multinacional les acollirà totes a la nova plataforma de contingut en streaming que s'estrenarà a l'octubre

per Victor Rodrigo, 24 d'agost de 2019 a les 21:09 |
Disney posa tota la carn a la graella. La multinacional, propietària de Marvel Studios i de tota la companyia de superherois, ha fet públiques tres sèries més sobre els personatges dels còmics. Durant la D23 expo, Disney ha assegurat que les tres produccions estaran disponibles a la nova plataforma que s'estrenarà a l'octubre, Disney Plus.
 

 
 

La fase 4, en marxa

La major saga de superherois cinematogràfics ha tornat a sorprendre mundialment. Marvel va presentar el juliol l'anomenada "Fase 4" del seu univers de cinema i sèries (MCU) durant la Comic Con de San Diego. 10 pel·lícules i noves sèries com a projecte de la companyia des del 2019 fins al 2021, entre sales de cinema i la nova plataforma, Disney+, on està inserida Marvel.

  Arran del tancament de la saga dels Avengers amb Infinity War i Endgame, milions de fans arreu del món romanien expectants de les noves entregues de Marvel. Ara per ara, la nova proposta combinarà tant pel·lícules com sèries, ampliant l'univers cinematogràfic. Aquests són els nous films, que s'estrenaran entre 2019 i 2021.
 
 
 
 

 
 
El retorn de Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson o la incorporació d'actrius i actors de luxe com Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali, Simu Liu o David Harbour obren les portes a nous personatges dels còmics, a sagues paral·leles i a un descans de tots aquells que van estar protagonitzant "les fases anteriors" com els Guardians de la Galàxia o els mateixos Avengers. Marvel, però, va ser molt clara: no tornarem a veure a Iron Man o el Capità Amèrica.

Pel que fa a les sèries, les novetats van ser notòries. Marvel, propietat de Disney, ha ampliat el seu repertori en la trama del MCU i reorganitzarà en sèries diversos personatges secundaris de les anteriors fases.
 
 
 
  Loki, Visión, el Soldat d'Hivern o l'Ull de Falcó són diversos dels personatges recuperats per a les noves sèries, encara sense determinar en quina línia temporal se situaran, ja que molts d'ells ja no sortirien a la Fase 4 ni a l'anterior. A més a més, Marvel ha incorporat la primera sèrie d'animació al MCU, sense donar més detalls de quins personatges hi participaran. 
   

 

