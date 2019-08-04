​Segon tiroteig mortal als Estats Units en poques hores

This is a compilation videos found on twitter from the Dayton OH shooting.
I am sick to my stomach. First El Paso and now this.
My S/O is currently in Ohio along w/ so many of my friends from college. I just want to talk to them.
I’m done arguing w/ the GOP we need gun control pic.twitter.com/Hxuu5lVAX3 — Meme Queen Fighting Machine (@beccathelevy) August 4, 2019
MASS SHOOTING IN DAYTON OHIO IN THE OREGON DISTRICT #Dayton pic.twitter.com/4mUBSY4ZgF— Brand F ™ (@Wess27) August 4, 2019
Video captures sound of gunfire in Dayton, Ohio's Oregon District; second eyewitness video shows aftermath of mass shooting where 7-10 people were killed and several more injured early Sunday morning. [Warning: Some may find video disturbing] pic.twitter.com/ahU7gxBB32— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 4, 2019
