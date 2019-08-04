Logotip de NacióDigital
Estats Units

​Segon tiroteig mortal als Estats Units en poques hores

L’autor ha estat abatut per la policia, que ha confirmat que hi ha almenys nou morts

per NacióDigital, 4 d'agost de 2019 a les 09:41 |
Lloc on s'ha produït el tiroteig | Europa Press
Almenys nou persones han resultat mortes i 16 de ferides a la matinada d'aquest diumenge a causa d'un tiroteig registrat a la ciutat de Dayton, a l'estat d'Ohio dels Estats Units, segons ha confirmat la policia. La policia també ha abatut l'autor.

El tiroteig és el segon en poques hores al país, després del que ha tingut lloc a Texas, on han mort una vintena de persones.


"Teníem agents a la zona, quan es va iniciar el tiroteig i hem estat capaços de respondre ràpidament", ha destacat la policia de Dayton, que també ha confirmat que l'FBI està al lloc dels fets per ajudar en les investigacions.

Es desconeixen encara els motius que han provocat el tiroteig. Segons un testimoni, s'ha iniciat en un bar de la zona anomenada Ned Peppers, amb moltes discoteques i restaurants. Un altre dels testimonis ha dit que l'home ha arribat amb un fusell d'assalt AR-15 i ha començat a disparar arreu.

La policia ha establert un perímetre a la zona després de reduir a trets el responsable de la matança. A hores d'ara, està buscant un segon sospitós que s'hauria donat a la fuga.
 

 

