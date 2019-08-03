Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
medi ambient

VÍDEO El desgel a Groenlàndia registra xifres rècord

Els científics alerten del perill global que això suposa

per NacióDigital, 3 d'agost de 2019 a les 16:28 |

Aquests dies Groenlàndia és notícia per la velocitat de desgel que està registrant. La zona també viu una onada de calor des de finals del mes de juliol que preocupa i molt a la comunitat científica.


Segons les dades recollides, el científic expert en climatologia, Martin Stendel, alerta del "desgel extrem" que s'ha registrat i fa unes comparacions que no haurien de deixar indiferent. Segons explica Stendel, la quantitat de gel que s'ha fos en els últims dos dies podria cobrir Florida amb 12 centímetres o Alemanya amb 7 centímetres d'aigua.

En la mateixa línia, la glaciòloga de l'Institut Meteorològic de Dinamarca (DMIDK), Ruht Mottram, alerta que l'1 d'agost es van desfer 11 bilions de tones de gel de Groenlàndia, un valor mai registrat abans, i que equival a la capacitat de més de 4 milions de piscines olímpiques.
 

Les temperatures a Groenlàndia han arribat a superar els 20 graus, temperatures que acceleren el desgel de la zona com es pot veure en aquest vídeo des d'un pot de Groenlàndia.
   

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, Groenlàndia, desgel, canvi climàtic, medi ambient
Participació