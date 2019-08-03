VÍDEO El desgel a Groenlàndia registra xifres rècord

Ongoing extreme melt event in #Greenland. The amount of ice that melted from the surface of the ice sheet just during the last two days would be enough to cover #Florida with almost five inches of water. pic.twitter.com/c4zeD8YNCT — Martin Stendel (@MartinStendel) August 2, 2019

Aquests dies Groenlàndia és notícia per la velocitat de desgel que està registrant. La zona també viu una onada de calor des de finals del mes de juliol que preocupa i molt a la comunitat científica.Segons les dades recollides, el científic expert en climatologia, Martin Stendel, alerta del "desgel extrem" que s'ha registrat i fa unes comparacions que no haurien de deixar indiferent. Segons explica Stendel, la quantitat de gel que s'ha fos en els últims dos dies podria cobrir Florida amb 12 centímetres o Alemanya amb 7 centímetres d'aigua.

En la mateixa línia, la glaciòloga de l'Institut Meteorològic de Dinamarca (DMIDK), Ruht Mottram, alerta que l'1 d'agost es van desfer 11 bilions de tones de gel de Groenlàndia, un valor mai registrat abans, i que equival a la capacitat de més de 4 milions de piscines olímpiques.



For those keeping track, this means the #Greenland #icesheet ends July with a net mass loss of 197 Gigatonnes since the 1st of the month. https://t.co/Qgwj6WtUzF — Ruth Mottram (@ruth_mottram) August 1, 2019

This is a roaring glacial melt, under the bridge to Kangerlussiauq, Greenland where it's 22C today and Danish officials say 12 billions tons of ice melted in 24 hours, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Rl2odG4xWj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 1, 2019

Note the famous west #Greenland dark band where dust melting out from glacial age ice provides perfect conditions for algae and bacteria to grow and further darken the ice, accelerating melt in this region



cc @Glacier_Albedo https://t.co/2AqfNtVyY6 — Greenland (@greenlandicesmb) August 2, 2019

Les temperatures a Groenlàndia han arribat a superar els 20 graus, temperatures que acceleren el desgel de la zona com es pot veure en aquest vídeo des d'un pot de Groenlàndia.

