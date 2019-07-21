Logotip de NacióDigital
cinema

«Thor», «Loki», «Blade», «Shang-Chi»... aquestes seran les pel·lícules i sèries de Marvel fins el 2021

La multinacional amplia el seu univers cinematogràfic amb la "Fase 4" i avança així tots els títols després de la saga dels Avengers

per Victor Rodrigo, 21 de juliol de 2019 a les 14:30 |
La presentació de les noves pel·lícules i sèries de la Fase 4 | Marvel
La major saga de superherois cinematogràfics ha tornat a sorprendre mundialment. Marvel va presentar ahir l'anomenada "Fase 4" del seu univers de cinema i sèries (MCU) durant la Comic Con de San Diego. 10 pel·lícules i noves sèries com a projecte de la companyia des del 2019 fins al 2021, entre sales de cinema i la nova plataforma, Disney+, on està inserida Marvel.
  Arran del tancament de la saga dels Avengers amb Infinity War i Endgame, milions de fans arreu del món romanien expectants de les noves entregues de Marvel. Ara per ara, la nova proposta combinarà tant pel·lícules com sèries, ampliant l'univers cinematogràfic. Aquests són els nous films, que s'estrenaran entre 2019 i 2021.

 
 
 
 


 
 
El retorn de Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson o la incorporació d'actrius i actors de luxe com Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali, Simu Liu o David Harbour obren les portes a nous personatges dels còmics, a sagues paral·leles i a un descans de tots aquells que van estar protagonitzant "les fases anteriors" com els Guardians de la Galàxia o els mateixos Avengers. Marvel, però, va ser molt clara: no tornarem a veure a Iron Man o el Capità Amèrica.

Pel que fa a les sèries, les novetats van ser notòries. Marvel, propietat de Disney, ha ampliat el seu repertori en la trama del MCU i reorganitzarà en sèries diversos personatges secundaris de les anteriors fases.
 
 
 
  Loki, Visión, el Soldat d'Hivern o l'Ull de Falcó són diversos dels personatges recuperats per a les noves sèries, encara sense determinar en quina línia temporal se situaran, ja que molts d'ells ja no sortirien a la Fase 4 ni a l'anterior. A més a més, Marvel ha incorporat la primera sèrie d'animació al MCU, sense donar més detalls de quins personatges hi participaran. 
   

 

