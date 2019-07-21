«Thor», «Loki», «Blade», «Shang-Chi»... aquestes seran les pel·lícules i sèries de Marvel fins el 2021

Marvel Studios took Hall H by storm tonight! See all the #SDCC reveals: https://t.co/ZZrOWnZ1og #MarvelSDCC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/WePmw8d5Gq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bVyOYjPLly — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Lq4hM8GSRV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3P — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/COes9WV7Wv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/mDgxZVW3BF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/n2u6G4i4iG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF...?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher, and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/6aPhlQvMR9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

La major saga de superherois cinematogràfics ha tornat a sorprendre mundialment. Marvel va presentar ahir l'anomenada "Fase 4" del seu univers de cinema i sèries (MCU) durant la Comic Con de San Diego. 10 pel·lícules i noves sèries com a projecte de la companyia des del 2019 fins al 2021, entre sales de cinema i la nova plataforma, Disney+, on està inserida Marvel.Arran del tancament de la saga dels Avengers amb Infinity War i Endgame, milions de fans arreu del món romanien expectants de les noves entregues de Marvel. Ara per ara, la nova proposta combinarà tant pel·lícules com sèries, ampliant l'univers cinematogràfic. Aquests són els nous films, que s'estrenaran entre 2019 i 2021.El retorn de Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson o la incorporació d'actrius i actors de luxe com Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali, Simu Liu o David Harbour obren les portes a nous personatges dels còmics, a sagues paral·leles i a un descans de tots aquells que van estar protagonitzant "les fases anteriors" com els Guardians de la Galàxia o els mateixos Avengers. Marvel, però, va ser molt clara: no tornarem a veure a Iron Man o el Capità Amèrica.Pel que fa a les sèries, les novetats van ser notòries. Marvel, propietat de Disney, ha ampliat el seu repertori en la trama del MCU i reorganitzarà en sèries diversos personatges secundaris de les anteriors fases.Loki, Visión, el Soldat d'Hivern o l'Ull de Falcó són diversos dels personatges recuperats per a les noves sèries, encara sense determinar en quina línia temporal se situaran, ja que molts d'ells ja no sortirien a la Fase 4 ni a l'anterior. A més a més, Marvel ha incorporat la primera sèrie d'animació al MCU, sense donar més detalls de quins personatges hi participaran.

